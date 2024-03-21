Tongwei Solar leads the way to a cleaner energy system with its G12R N-type module series

In 2023, installed solar capacity in Europe increased by 39% (66GW). The world’s first PV industry member of the Fortune global 500, Tongwei Solar is committed to providing clients with the highest quality, most reliable products on the market. In 2022, the company shipped 3GW, or 14% of the residential market, to Europe, where almost one in seven households deploying PV modules was equipped with its Terra series product and, in late 2023, it took the significant step of launching its new G12R TNC series module.
N-type in the mainstream
According to PV InfoLink forecasts, last year’s rapid growth in TOPCon production will continue in 2024, fully surpassing PERC during the first half of the year. With a market share exceeding 60%, N-type products will be an absolute mainstream part of the PV market.
Introducing the G12R– Tongwei Solar’s flagship N-type module series
Tongwei Solar’s new generation G12R N-type module series has managed to strike the perfect balance between technological innovation, product efficiency, size, appearance and convenience of installation and transportation, already making it a preferred choice in the European market.
The G12R series silicon wafers, at 2382x1134mm, are considered the gold standard for rectangular design and boast new cell technology that is both self-developed and self-produced. Tongwei independently developed the industry’s first pilot test line of 210mm PECVD Poly with an average cell production efficiency of 26.7%, with the G12R series incorporating the company’s highly efficient, super reliable TNC technology for superior output.
The G12R series is testament to the company’s constant efforts to produce superior value for any scenario. Leveraging the technology and efficiency advantages of large rectangular wafers, the modules deliver greater value to clients with significantly increased power output, reduced costs and enhanced system yields, providing solutions for all residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale power plant scenarios – covering every possible client need.
Product advantages
At a system level, the G12R series offers a range of advantages:
• Lower operating temperatures. Using half-cell technology, the temperature range is 2-3 degrees Celsius lower and power output is increased by more than 0.5%.
• Higher conversion efficiency. The conversion efficiency of the modules is 23.0% or above.
• Higher bifaciality. TNC high-efficiency modules have a higher bifaciality at 80±5%.
• Excellent load capacity. The modules have passed 2,400Pa wind load and 5,400Pa snow loading tests.
• Excellent PID resistance. Optimised technology and materials minimise PID degradation.
• Excellent low-light performance. TNC high-efficiency modules can generate more power under low light conditions.
A top-tier player throughout the whole industry chain
Tongwei Solar employs integrated vertical strategies throughout the entire industry chain, from high-quality raw materials and research and development in cutting-edge technology to high-efficiency modules to ensure the upstream is equipped with the highest quality production capacity possible. This ongoing commitment to improving quality and reducing costs has brought the company to the top in silicon material and cell production.
In 2023, it undertook an unprecedented increase in production capacity in its polysilicon, cell and module divisions. With module production output of 63GW in 2023 and plans to ramp to 100GW, the company is squarely positioned among the top tier of module manufacturers. According to PV InfoLink, global shipments of Tongwei cells in 2023 once again ranked it in first place and, with module shipments also performing strongly to break into the top five, the company’s overall branding received a significant boost.
Industry-leading ESG driving forward the green transition
ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is an important part of the green transition and sustainable development worldwide, and Tongwei Solar has a strong commitment to a leadership role in this area. By introducing green, low-carbon management to its entire product lifecycle, the company has succeeded in incorporating green concepts into its entire industry chain, saving on energy and reducing carbon emissions, its initiatives leading to recognition in the 2023 Fortune China ESG Impact List with an A level Wind ESG rating.
In terms of environmental practices, Tongwei Solar was the first company in the world to create a Fishery & PV Integration green development model to generate a continuous stream of clean energy. As of the end of 2022, it had established 52 PV power stations in China according to this model for a cumulative installed, grid-connected capacity of 3.4GW, an annual settlement volume of 4.06 billion kilowatt-hours and total carbon emission reductions of 3.09 million tons. The optimised design of the G12R series has also maximised the container utilisation rate at 98.5%, reducing transportation costs by 4% and increasing land utilisation by 8.73% compared to 182-type modules, ensuring higher returns.
As a socially responsible organisation, Tongwei is mindful of the critical importance of the global energy transformation mission, and a diverse product portfolio and comprehensive technical reserves provide international clients with more options, ensuring development achievements benefit everyone.
In terms of governance, the company strictly adheres to established industry standards and codes of practice, providing global clients with the best possible quality and most cost-effective solutions. The six major pillars of the G12R series consist of material selection and control, production process management, multiple environmental testing certifications, quality system processes, shipment quality inspection and professional client services that include high-quality after-sales care.
ESG and sustainable development are sweeping the globe, with PV power generation critical to both the green energy transition and the achievement of zero carbon emissions. Tongwei Solar’s G12R series is destined to make an important contribution to the worldwide adoption of clean energy.