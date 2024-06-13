Subscribe To Premium
Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

Guest Blog, Features

EBRD, Goldbeck Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Ukraine

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

‘This is the natural progression’: Kiwa Group on the future of PV reliability testing

Features, Interviews

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News

JinkoSolar 182mm TOPCon module reaches 25.42% conversion efficiency

News

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

News

LBNL: Residential solar installations save US homes an average of US$1,987 on energy bills

News
The adoption of N-type modules around the world continues apace, with technologies including TOPCon, HJT and BC rapidly taking a dominant position due to the multiple and significant advantages of high conversion efficiency, high bifaciality, low temperature coefficients and lower LCOE.

Tongwei has been a recognised leader in global cell shipments for a number of years – as of the end of 2023, global shipments of the company’s high-efficiency cells had exceeded 200GW – and is at the forefront of the current wave of N-type deployment, achieving breakthroughs in the increase of module capacity culminating in the rollout in April of its TNC-G12 large rectangular module with a power output of 700W+.

The company’s range of rectangular modules can reach a power output of 625W in the case of the TNC-G12R 66 module, an increase of more than 40W combined with an efficiency increase of up to 0.5% compared to the standard TNC-M10 72 module. On the technical side, the TNC-G12R 66 is based on Tongwei’s self-developed TNC high-efficiency cells, combined with a Super Multi-Bus Bar (SMBB) design, together with technologies including non-destructive slicing, reflective strips and high-density packaging. These innovations minimise efficiency loss, optimise the utilisation rate of optics and enhance module output within the same area.

Both TNC-G12R/G12 modules come from the company’s intelligent production base, the entire production process ‘visualised’ to make it more efficient and safer. Tongwei’s products have been endorsed with certifications from TÜV NORD, China Quality Certification Center (CQC), MCS in the UK and the Italian fire resistance association, among others.

With the concept of ESG having become a consensus for the green transformation and sustainable development of the global economy, including the solar industry, Tongwei has also taken a leadership role in the integration of ESG initiatives into its corporate operations, implementing the concept of green and low-carbon development throughout every link of its industrial chain, underlining a forward-looking vision for the development of the global renewable industry as a whole.

As early as 2018, Tongwei had initiated R&D into its proprietary THC technology, providing technical and cost analysis support for large-scale production and, in the HJT cell area, conducting research into efficiency enhancement and cost-reduction technologies including silver-free, low-indium and thin-slicing processing.

On 20 April 2024, Tongwei announced that the high-efficiency HJT module independently developed by Tongwei was tested by the authoritative third-party testing organisation TÜV SÜD, and the highest output power of the module reached 762.79W under the standard size of 2384*1303mm, with the photovoltaic conversion efficiency reaching 24.56%, which is a new record for the power of HJT module again.

Since 2023, Tongwei has set a new world record for HJT module power seven times. The module power record is due to Tongwei’s advanced HJT cell and module manufacturing process. The cell side takes double-sided microcrystalline cell technology as its core, further optimising metallisation contact and optical performance, while the module side adopts Tongwei’s self-developed 0BB interconnection technology, superimposed with ultra-low transmission loss and high-density encapsulation and other advanced technologies, to maximise the reduction of optical and electrical losses in the power generation device, and significantly increase the power of the module. The high-frequency refreshing of the power record of Tongwei’s HJT modules verifies the great potential of the power of Tongwei’s HJT modules.

In terms of innovation and R&D, Tongwei has continued to increase its investment in infrastructure and explore the value of HJT cell and module technology. On April 26th, the first batch of process equipment of Tongwei Global Innovation R&D Center, which takes HJT as one of the main directions of R&D, entered into the field, and as an important engine to cultivate the new productivity of photovoltaic, the establishment of the Global Innovation R&D Center signifies that Tongwei will continue to lead the development of cutting-edge technology of the photovoltaic industry.

The company currently operates six national green factories, four national green supply chain organisations, three national green design products and has been the recipient of no less than 33 domestic and foreign carbon footprint certificates.

Tongwei has additionally built a green supply chain for its PV cells, continuously upgrading its intelligent manufacturing to improve production efficiency and reduce energy consumption. In terms of environmental protection, the company has been a pioneer in developing a “Fishery-PV integration” model, 54 such plants already operational across China, with a cumulative installed capacity of 4.07GW eliminating an annual 5.3 million tons of carbon emissions.

In 2021, the company officially joined the United Nations Global Compact and China Enterprise Climate Action, fulfilling its commitment to social responsibility and promoting global sustainable development.

During the first quarter of 2024, Tongwei has become part of a number of international initiatives and alliances, joining the SEMI SCC & ECOPV Cooperation Alliance to jointly promote the green and sustainable development of the PV industry, also joining the RE100 global initiative as a gold member, committing to its goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2030, going on to officially sign up to the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace.

c-si manufacturing, tongwei

