News

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

News

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

Editors' Blog, Features

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

News

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

News

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

News

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News
A Tongwei polysilicon facility in China. Image: Tongwei.

The solar polysilicon sector is experiencing a changing of the guard, and all four of the top manufacturers will be Chinese next year, research firm Bernreuter Research has predicted.

Publishing its ranking of the top ten polysilicon producers this week, Bernreuter Research has placed Tongwei at the top of its rankings in 2020, ousting German provider Wacker Chemie for the first time.

Tongwei’s capacity is expected to reach nearly 200,000 MT by the end of this year before rising to 300,000 MT in 2023, continuing a rate of growth which has seen it soar from ninth position in 2016 to the top of Bernreuter’s ranking last year.

Daqo New Energy has meanwhile assumed the third-place spot from South Korea’s OCI, which tumbled down the rankings after shuttering its solar-grade polysilicon operations in South Korea last year.

While global demand for solar-grade polysilicon is soaring, Bernretuer has noted Wacker’s commitment to electronic-grade polysilicon and its intent to grow its market share in this segment rather than the more competitive solar polysilicon area. As a result, Wacker is expected to fall further down its league table to fifth position next year. It will be overtaken by three other Chinese mainstays – GCL-Poly, Daqo and Xinte Energy, with China’s share of the solar-grade polysilicon market set to near 90% in the coming years.

“The rise of China-based players in our ranking is exemplary for the increasing dominance of the Chinese polysilicon industry,” Johannes Bernreuter, head of Bernreuter Research, said.

The report also argues the need for markets outside of China to establish new manufacturing facilities – especially to accommodate for ingot and wafering needs – if they are to compete with Chinese supply in the long term.

“If [Western] countries don’t want to become almost completely dependent on solar products from China for the transition to renewable energy, they have to implement an effective and long overdue industrial policy for a non-Chinese solar supply chain,” Bernreuter said, noting low-cost renewable hydropower availability in the US, Canada, Norway and Malaysia as being potential locations.

The plausibility of establishing end-to-end manufacturing supply chains for solar products in Europe has long been debated but has been renewed amidst efforts in Europe to establish a “solar manufacturing renaissance”. These conversations form part of a wider economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also stem from concerns over the alleged use of forced labour in supply chains in Xinjiang, accusations which polysilicon manufacturers in the region strenuously deny.

Earlier this week, the industry heard that up to €7 billion (US$8.5 billion) of capital investment could be required to scale up Europe’s module manufacturing supply chain in order to be globally competitive.

Meanwhile, polysilicon pricing volatility has continued, with this week’s spot prices for monocrystalline poly rising once again to an average of RMB164/kg (US$25.4/kg).

bernreuter research, daqo new energy, gcl-poly, polysilicon, tongwei, wacker chemie, xinte energy

Read Next

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

May 12, 2021
Daqo New Energy and JA Solar have signed a long-term supply deal for high-purity polysilicon, the latest in a growing line of deals as manufacturers look to lock in polysilicon supply.

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

May 11, 2021
Europe’s solar technology specialists may need up to €7 billion (US$8.51 billion) in capital investment in order to scale up domestic manufacturing to be globally competitive, according to a panel of industry leaders.

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

May 11, 2021
European polysilicon provider REC Silicon has pinned hopes on plans to develop an ultra-low carbon solar PV value chain amidst a strengthening polysilicon market, stating it is confident that it will restart production at its Moses Lake facility.

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

April 19, 2021
Solar manufacturing material shortages are nearing a crisis point with the price of polysilicon continuing to rise, JinkoSolar’s Dany Qian has said.

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

April 13, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has guided 2021 total product shipments (wafers, solar cells and modules) to be in the range of 25GW to 30GW.

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

April 6, 2021
Polysilicon producer REC Silicon has surprisingly terminated it supply chain partnership with US PV manufacturing start-up Violet Power, claiming it would best serve its shareholders by focusing on doing business with “established, proven, active and relevant solar supply chain partners”.

Most Read

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

Editors' Blog, Features

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

News

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

News

Array Technologies withdraws 2021 guidance amidst ‘unprecedented’ rise in materials, logistics costs

News

SMA lifted by higher margins as sales slip in Q1 2021

News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

