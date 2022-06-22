Subscribe
Tongwei signs US$7.6bn silicon supply agreement with wafer manufacturer Qinghai Gaojing Solar

By Carrie Xiao
Central & East Asia

The new contract value has surpassed Tongwei’s total annual revenue for 2019 and 2020. Image: Tongwei

Tongwei has announced that its subsidiaries have signed a RMB50.9 billion (US$7.58 billion) silicon material sales contract for 216,100 tons with Qinghai Gaojing Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

The announcement on 17 June said that from 2022 to 2026, Qinghai Gaojing will purchase no less than 216,100 tons of silicon from Tongwei’s subsidiaries. Ordering details will be negotiated monthly and the total amount of contract trading volume will be subject to the final transaction amount.

Based on the average transaction price of mono dense poly announced by Silicon Branch of China Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association on 15 June, the total sales volume is estimated to be more than RMB50.9 billion (US$7.58 billion).

Tongwei said the signing of the contract helps to maintain sales of its polysilicon products, which is in line with the company’s future business plan and has a positive impact on the company’s business performance.

The contract volume dwarfs Tongwei’s previous sales figures. In the past three years (2019-2021), Tongwei’s annual revenue was RMB37.555 billion (US$5.59 billion), RMB44.2 billion (US$6.58 billion) and RMB63.491 billion (US$9.45 billion), respectively. Meaning, the estimated contract amount of RMB50.9 billion (US$7.58 billion) has exceeded the company’s total revenue for both 2019 and 2020, and is close to its 2021 revenue figure.

GaoJing Solar is one of the fastest growing new players in the silicon wafer arena in the past two years. The company was co-founded by a senior technical team in the industry and Huafa Group, a leading state-owned company in Zhuhai, as well as IDG Capital, a well-known investment institution.

With capital support from all sides, Gaojing Solar Energy has rapidly expanded and reached full capacity in less than 3 years since its founding in 2020. The first and second phase of its 50GW silicon chip project has reached full capacity in June this year, ahead of the schedule, and it has become one of the top five players in the industry with a current capacity of 30GW.

Gaojing will also build 50GW of ingot pulling and 30GW of wafer slicing projects in Yibin, Sichuan province, with a total investment of RMB22 billion (US$3.28 billion). The construction will be executed in three phases.

This means Gaojing will catch up with LONGi and Zhonghuan, with a solar wafer capacity of 80GW in total as soon as the Yibin site is completed.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Read Next

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act comes into force in the US

June 21, 2022
The US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) has come into force today and assumes that any items “wholly or in part” made in China’s Xinjiang region are a product of the region’s alleged labour camps for ethnic minorities, meaning they are prohibited from entering the US.
PV Tech Premium

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

June 20, 2022
After years of protracted disputes and business uncertainty, the US solar industry will soon find out the precise terms of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and its implications for the supply of solar products to the country.
PV Tech Premium

Europe’s energy crisis and its impact on PPA and merchant revenue streams

June 20, 2022
In the midst of an energy crisis, both generators and offtakers are considering their next moves. Sean Rai-Roche speaks with analysts and experts across the continent to decipher what is expected to happen to prices and what that means for companies’ operations.

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

June 17, 2022
The European Union (EU) Parliament has passed a new resolution condemning human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region and has called on its executive, the European Commission (EC), to enact tougher trade sanctions on the country.

Manufacturers urged to bolster inventories amid ‘extremely fragile’ supply chains

June 14, 2022
Manufacturers in a range of sectors should consider fattening their inventories as quickly as possible to mitigate a prolonged disruption to global supply chains, according to a report.

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

