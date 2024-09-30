Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Heliene closes US$50 million tax credit deal to support US manufacturing plans

News

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

News

Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

News

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

Features, Guest Blog

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News

IEA: World can meet COP28 climate targets with ‘additional international efforts’

News

First Solar inaugurates 3.5GW thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Alabama

News

Utility PSE contracts with Qcells for PV plant, Brightnight for BESS in Washington, US

News

Australia’s Halocell taps First Graphene for indoor perovskite solar cell coating

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Danish Fields solar project in Texas.
The 720MW Danish Fields project is TotalEnergies’ largest solar farm in the US. Image: TotalEnergies.

France-based energy giant TotalEnergies has started commercial operations at two utility-scale solar projects in the US state of Texas, with a combined capacity of 1.2GW and co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The projects are the 720MW Danish Fields project, which is TotalEnergies’ largest solar farm in the US, and the 455MW Cottonwood project. Both projects feature a 225MWh BESS, provided by TotalEnergies subsidy Saft, with the Danish Fields BESS currently in operation and the Cottonwood battery set for commissioning in 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

TotalEnergies has also signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) to sell power generated at both projects. At Danish Fields, 70% of the project’s output will be sold to what TotalEnergies called “industry players”, including construction materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain, while the remainder will be used to decarbonise TotalEnergies’ industrial facilities in Texas and Louisana. Meanwhile, the PPAs signed at the Cottonwood project, also with Saint-Gobain, are indexed with merchant prices to “support their decarbonisation efforts”.

“The start-ups of Danish Fields and Cottonwood in the fast-growing Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market showcase TotalEnergies’ ability to deliver competitive renewable electricity to support our clients’ decarbonisation goals, as well as our own,” said Olivier Jouny, senior vice president of renewables at TotalEnergies.

While ERCOT does not account for the entirety of the Texas energy grid—representing around 90% of the state’s customers—its dominance of the Texas power sector means its policies are often aligned with those of the state.

The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), for instance, expects Texas to add over 50GW of new solar power generation capacity in the next five years, the most in the US, while Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) figures suggest ERCOT’s demand for solar power alone could reach 118GW by the end of the decade. Earlier this month, Arava Power began commercial operations at a 270MW solar project in the state, as the Texas solar sector continues to grow.

TotalEnergies now has a portfolio of 4GW of solar projects in operation or under construction in Texas, as it looks to expand its US portfolio to 10GW of operating capacity by the end of next year. This will account for just under one-third of the company’s planned global renewable power capacity of 35GW in 2025, alongside a 1GW solar portfolio in India, which the company announced earlier this month.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, ercot, projects, solar-plus-storage, texas, TotalEnergies, us

Read Next

heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene closes US$50 million tax credit deal to support US manufacturing plans

September 30, 2024
Heliene has closed a US$50 million tax credit transfer sale to support its cell and module manufacturing expansion in the United States.
A Better Energy solar-plus-wind project.
Premium

Better Energy on the importance of timing and finance in PV project commissioning

September 26, 2024
Last week, Better Energy postponed the deployment of a 3GW solar PV portfolio in Denmark, blaming “lagging” demand for renewable power.
The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

September 26, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has inked a 1GW solar PV module distribution agreement with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse (OSW), covering the European, US and Asia-Pacific markets.
origis energy

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

September 25, 2024
Located in Clay County, Origis will develop, construct and operate the Hope Solar + Storage project with a BESS capacity of 200MW/800MWh.
Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm, Green Investment Group, launched Cero Generation in 2021. Image: Macquarie Group.

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

September 25, 2024
Australian investment bank Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is set to invest up to US$1.73 billion to acquire a significant minority stake in US independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI).
fighting jays

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

September 24, 2024
Insurer kWh Analytics has launched a US$2.4 million initiative to “develop innovative approaches” to improve the resilience of PV projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

Features, Guest Blog

First Solar inaugurates 3.5GW thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Alabama

News

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

News

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

News

Australia’s Halocell taps First Graphene for indoor perovskite solar cell coating

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.