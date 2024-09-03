Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

TotalEnergies, Adani form JV to build 1GW solar PV portfolio in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia slide by 7% month-on-month

News

Over 5.5GW of solar PV projects have reached construction or financial commitment in Australia

News

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

BNDES raises US$200 million for 402MW of new Brazilian solar capacity

News

Canadian Solar, Solarcycle ink US solar recycling partnership

News

Astronergy to ship 1GW TOPcon modules to Algeria

News

Enfinity Global closes €190 million financing to build 157MW Italian PV portfolio

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Trina Solar posts record 34GW module shipments in H1 2024, while revenues fall

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Adani Green Energy project in Khavda
TotalEnergies and Adani will build their portfolio in Khavda, the same region as Adani’s 30GW solar and wind project. Image: Adani Green Energy.

French oil giant TotalEnergies has formed a joint venture (JV) with Indian renewables company Adani Green Energy to build over 1GW of solar PV capacity in India.

The companies aim to build the 1,150MW solar PV portfolio in the Khavda region, which is located in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Electricity generated by the solar portfolio has been secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the state-owned corporation Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and through the wholesale market.

TotalEnergies will provide an equity investment of US$444 million to support the development of the PV portfolio, while Adani will contribute to the JV with assets.

The recently formed JV will support the Indian renewables company in reaching its target of 50GW of renewable power capacity by 2030. Currently, Adani operates over 11GW of solar and wind capacity in India. A renewables portfolio which grew its capacity by 2.8GW in the financial year leading to March 2024.

The JV aims to build the portfolio in the same region that Adani is currently developing a separate renewable power project. Adani expects this solar PV and wind project to have a combined capacity of 30GW, and earlier this year, the company commissioned 1GW of solar PV capacity at the Khavda site. In December 2023, it secured US$1.36 billion in debt facility to finance 2.1GW of capacity for the project.

Both companies were among the largest utility-scale solar developers globally, during the period between July 2022 and June 2023, according to market research firm Mercom Capital. TotalEnergies boasts a portfolio of over 41GW in different phases—operational, under construction and contracted—taking the first spot ahead of second-placed Adani.

Adani’s solar portfolio comprised of more than 18GW of solar capacity during the reporting period. TotalEnergies owns 19.75% of Adani Green Energy, which it acquired back in 2021.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show India 2024

3 October 2024
India Expo Centre, Greater Noida
Welcome to the 2nd edition of The Battery Show India, where brilliance meets innovation! Join us as we unite engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and visionary thinkers from across the globe. Together, we'll unlock the door to ground-breaking products, explore the latest advancements, and forge powerful solutions that will shape the future. Prepare to be energized like never before! See you on 03-04-05 October 2024. at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
More Info
adani green energy, gujarat, india, joint venture, project portfolio, seci, solar energy corporation of india, TotalEnergies

Read Next

Reliance Industries corporate park in India.

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

September 3, 2024
Reliance Industries is on track to open solar and battery storage production facilities by the end of this year and next, respectively.
Overview of an utility-scale solar PV project from Gensol Solar Group
Premium

India marches on towards 2032 solar goals

September 2, 2024
Despite India’s ambitious solar targets, challenges remain on policy, financing and grid infrastructure. Simon Yuen talks to experts in the solar industry to examine the challenges and opportunities in the Indian market.
Chart highlighting solar PV capacity additions per region each year until 2035

BNEF expects 592GW of solar PV installs globally in 2024

September 2, 2024
In its 3Q 2024 Global PV Market Outlook, the commodity market research firm BNEF has revised its target for solar PV additions in 2024 to reach 592GW.
Image: EDP Renewables.

Microsoft signs ‘Singapore’s biggest’ solar deal, green energy deal in India for 637.6MW total

August 28, 2024
Tech giant Microsoft has signed agreements with RenNew in India and EDP Renewables in Singapore to secure 637.6MW of solar PV energy in Asia.
Chart of India's quarterly installations of solar PV capacity

India adds 15GW solar PV in H1 2024, up 282% YoY

August 23, 2024
India’s cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 87.2GW by the end of June 2024 and accounts for 19.5% of all power capacity installed.
Screenshot-2024-08-19-085502

Alight to develop 2GW Swedish PV alongside state forest company

August 20, 2024
Alight will develop, build and co-own a portfolio of sites with Sveaskog, which will be situated on the latter’s land.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

BNEF expects 592GW of solar PV installs globally in 2024

News

Aquila Clean Energy granted permits for 700MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Trina Solar posts record 34GW module shipments in H1 2024, while revenues fall

News

Enfinity Global closes €190 million financing to build 157MW Italian PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Encapsulation Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024