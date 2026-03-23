Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

TotalEnergies, Holcim energise 31MW Belgian floating solar plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 23, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

TotalEnergies, Holcim energise 31MW Belgian floating solar plant

News

PV yield uncertainty: What it means for engineers, lenders and investors

Features, Guest Blog

‘Urgent’ reform of EU PV recycling needed to tackle growing waste volume

News

Combination of voltage and oscillation caused Iberian blackout, says ENTSO-E report

News

Statkraft starts operations at 206MW solar PV portfolio in Ireland

News

Rejected 94MW Ohio solar project ‘raises serious questions’ about process, climate group says

News

Zelestra brings Spanish 162MW solar PV portfolio online

News

Terabase completes testing of Terafab V2, technology ‘ready’ for commercial sales

News

Jinko, LONGi, Tongwei and Aiko secure solar module orders exceeding 4.6GW in March

News

Goldbeck secures EPC contract for 722MW PV plant in Poland, Europe’s largest

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is claimed to be the largest self-consumption floating PV power plant in Europe. Image: TotalEnergies

French energy major TotalEnergies and Switzerland-based building materials firm Holcim have commissioned a 31MW floating solar PV plant in Obourg, Belgium. 

The project is located on a former chalk quarry site that has been rehabilitated into a lake and is expected to generate around 30GWh of renewable electricity annually. The output will be fully self-consumed by Holcim’s industrial operations, making it the largest floating solar installation in Europe dedicated to self-consumption, according to the companies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

To support grid connection while minimising environmental impact, more than 700 metres of horizontal directional drilling was undertaken to link the array to the electrical substation. 

“We are delighted to inaugurate this floating solar power plant, which demonstrates TotalEnergies’ teams’ ability to innovate to meet the needs of our partner Holcim, whom we support along with other industrial customers in their efforts to decarbonize their operations,” said Olivier Greiner, managing director retail power & gas Belgium at TotalEnergies. 

TotalEnergies is expanding a diversified portfolio spanning renewables – solar, onshore and offshore wind – and flexible assets, including combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) and storage, to supply firm low-carbon power. As of early 2026, the company had more than 34GW of gross renewable capacity and is targeting over 100TWh of net electricity generation by 2030. 

Active in around 120 countries, TotalEnergies’ renewable portfolio exceeded 41GW of gross capacity as of late 2023. This includes 12GW of installed solar and a development pipeline of more than 25GW, supporting its target of over 34GW of total renewable capacity by early 2026.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
belgium, europe, floating pv, holcim, pv power plants, solar pv, Total Energies

Read Next

A PVOUT graph from Solargis.

PV yield uncertainty: What it means for engineers, lenders and investors

March 23, 2026
Yield uncertainty represents different things and different challenges, depending on who’s looking at it, writes Solargis' Marcel Suri.
Decommissioned PV panels.

‘Urgent’ reform of EU PV recycling needed to tackle growing waste volume

March 23, 2026
PV recycling capacity in Europe is lagging behind forecast waste volumes over the coming decades, according to a new study.
Statkraft's Clonfad solar PV project in Ireland.

Statkraft starts operations at 206MW solar PV portfolio in Ireland

March 23, 2026
Statkraft has started commercial operations at two solar PV projects in the Republic of Ireland, with a combined capacity of 206MW.
A solar PV project in Austria.

Rejected 94MW Ohio solar project ‘raises serious questions’ about process, climate group says

March 23, 2026
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has denied the development of a 94MW solar project following “substantial” opposition from local residents.
Around 275,000 solar modules were installed across the three sites, mounted on single-axis trackers to maximise generation. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra brings Spanish 162MW solar PV portfolio online

March 23, 2026
Zelestra has started commercial operations at three solar PV plants—Belinchón I, II and III—with a combined capacity of 162MW in Spain.
The portfolio comprises of Sidłowo PV Plant at 290 MWp, Kikowo PV Plant at 235 MWp, and Dobrowo PV Plant at 197 MWp. Image: Goldbeck Solar.

Goldbeck secures EPC contract for 722MW PV plant in Poland, Europe’s largest

March 20, 2026
Goldbeck Solar has secured an EPC contract to deliver three PV plants in Poland’s West Pomeranian province, with a combined installed capacity of 722MWp.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Jinko, LONGi, Tongwei and Aiko secure solar module orders exceeding 4.6GW in March

News

California moves ahead with balcony solar bill

News

Solar wafer origin could be ‘significant risk’ for US industry, lawyers warn

News

SolarPower Europe calls for ‘complimentary’ relationship between national auctions and corporate PPAs

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Combination of voltage and oscillation caused Iberian blackout, says ENTSO-E report

News

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain