News

TotalEnergies lands 500MW Libyan solar PV project alongside US$2bn oil and gas investments

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa, Europe

Latest

TotalEnergies lands 500MW Libyan solar PV project alongside US$2bn oil and gas investments

News

US utility-scale solar deployment jumps 38%

News

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

Eni eyes listing of Plenitude renewables unit

News

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

News

More bang for your buck: when and why to repower solar PV

Featured Articles, Features

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

News

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

News

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

News

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

News
TotalEnergies will develop a 500MW solar PV project in Libya under the agreement Image: TotalEnergies

French energy giant TotalEnergies has won new contracts in Libya that include the development of a 500MW solar PV project, although it will also see the company pour US$2 billion into crude oil production and invest in gas extraction.

Among the signed agreements is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TotalEnergies and the General Electricity Company of Libya for the development a 500MW solar park that will supply electricity to the national grid.

The solar park deal was dwarfed by TotalEnergies’ additional investments in oil and gas announced at the same event.

TotalEnergies said the Libyan government has approved the joint acquisition of the 8.16% interest held by the oil company Hess in the country’s Waha concessions by TotalEnergies and fossil fuel company ConocoPhillips, increasing TotalEnergies’ stake in the concessions to 20.41%.

During the Libya Energy & Economy Summit, TotalEnergies agreed to develop the production capacity of the Waha concessions via a US$2 billion investment, including in the 100kbpd North Gialo project.

Moreover, it said it would invest in gas gathering projects in the region.

“We are thus leveraging our leadership position in the region, where the lowest-cost hydrocarbons are produced, to pursue our development in renewable electricity,” said TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

Libya, memorandum of understanding, oil and gas, TotalEnergies

