Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

Australian researchers bag funding to investigate reusing unwanted solar panels

News

JinkoSolar signs maiden ESS framework for Europe with Memodo

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day three

Editors' Blog, Features

Ampt delivers 240MW of string optimisers to Latin America’s ‘largest solar-plus-storage’ project

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solar industry representatives during this week’s Intersolar Europe event in Munich. Image: SolarPower Europe.

The global solar community has called for “robust and fast policies” alongside increased international cooperation to accelerate PV deployment and the energy transition.

In a joint statement, published this week to coincide with Intersolar Europe, 18 solar industry associations said an additional 1.8TW of solar must be installed by 2026.

With the right ambition, policymakers along with the industry “can deliver this massive economic opportunity” for countries, businesses and citizens globally, said the trade bodies, including the Global Solar Council, SolarPower Europe (SPE) and a host of international associations.

“We stand ready to put our shoulders to the wheel to massively increase the worldwide solar deployment,” reads their joint declaration, which can be read here.

The associations said that three crises – the climate crisis, the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – have prompted many around the globe to see energy choices in a stark new light.

They added: “Solar energy offers solutions for countries around the world to reduce carbon emissions, strengthen energy security, while creating jobs and economic value.”

The declaration comes after SPE revealed earlier this week that global installed solar capacity has just passed the 1TW milestone after a record 168GW of PV was added in 2021. The association forecasts that more than 200GW will be installed worldwide this year.

In Europe, deployment looks set to be boosted by the European Union’s REPowerEU plan, a draft of which has been seen by PV Tech. It includes a target for the bloc to reach 300GW of installed solar by 2028.

Earlier this month, the energy ministers of five EU member states – Austria, Belgium, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Spain – urged the bloc to set higher solar deployment targets, calling for 1TW by 2030.

“Every photovoltaic panel reduces immediately and directly our energy dependence from Russia,” the ministers said in a joint letter sent to EU’s climate policy chief Frans Timmermans and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
deployment statistics, global solar council, policy, solar targets, solarpower europe

Read Next

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

May 12, 2022
Welcome back to Intersolar Europe 2022 for the exhibition's second day, and PV Tech’s rolling coverage of the event also returns. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition. Our coverage of day one can be found here.
Livetrue

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

May 11, 2022
Live coverage the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2022 from PV Tech's editorial team on the ground at Messe München.

Five EU member states urge bloc to reach 1TW of installed solar PV by 2030

May 6, 2022
The European Union (EU) should set higher solar PV deployment targets and speed up the energy transition to phase out its energy dependency on Russia as soon as possible, according to five member states of the bloc.

European trade bodies decry ‘distorting’ interventionist energy policy, call for accelerated renewables rollout

May 3, 2022
The heads of five major energy trade bodies in Europe have written to the European Union and member states urging them not to change the current power price setting mechanism in light of the continent’s energy crisis and instead pursue greater renewables rollout.

‘America cannot afford to wait’ on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

April 27, 2022
Dozens of major corporate entities in the US have joined renewable energy organisations in demanding greater action on the Biden administrations’ budget reconciliation package for clean energy and manufacturing as Congress returns from recess.

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

April 25, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has adopted a new plan that will serve as a roadmap for shaping the future of distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar and energy storage, in California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021