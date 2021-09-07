Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

News

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

News

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

News

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Hive Energy and partners launch JV to develop 350MW of PV in New Zealand

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The latest acquisitions will account for 6% of TRIG’s portfolio value once completed. Image: RES

Two European solar companies have announced new acquisitions as investor The Renewables Investment Group (TRIG) secures 234MW of assets in Spain, while Greek industrial group Mytilineos has acquired 90MW in Romania.

London-listed TRIG has acquired a 100% interest in four solar PV sites in the province of Cadiz, Spain. The transaction, which is subject to final checks, is expected to be completed for three of the projects in Q3 2021, with the final one looking to be signed off by Q1 2022.

The projects have been developed and are being built by Norwegian utility major Statkraft, with construction expected to finish in Q4 2022.

The investment will be funded through TRIG’s revolving credit facility, retained earnings or capital raised from equity issuance. Its credit facility is currently £141 million (US$194.6 million) drawn, with this expected to increase to £200 million (US$276 million) following the acquisition, the company said.   

Once completed, the projects will represent roughly 6% of TRIG’s portfolio value.

InfraRed Capital Partners acted as investment advisors and Renewable Energy Systems (RES) as an operations manager advisor.

“This first investment [in] the Iberian region is a landmark for TRIG, and complements the existing portfolio. It builds on the portfolio’s technological and geographic diversification, which are key to long-term portfolio resilience,” said TRIG chairman Helen Mahy CBE.

Meanwhile, Mytilineos, through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) business unit, has signed an agreement with Enel Green Power Romania, part of the Enel Group, for a 90MW solar portfolio in southern Romania. It consists of two projects, which are expected to begin commercial operations by the start of 2023 at the latest.

The biggest project, Calugareni, is a 63MW shovel-ready solar farm, with construction being scheduled to start by the end of 2021. The remaining 26MW project is currently under development. The projects have been developed in cooperation with Renergy Power Plants, although Mytilineos’ RSD unit will undertake any further development and construction.

“We have been one of the first companies to invest in solar energy in Romania a country with great potential in the development of RES, and we are proud to contribute to the Country’s Energy transition,” said Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager of the RSD Business Unit.

In financial results release in July, Mytilineos recorded a net profit of €77 million (US$91 million) in H1 2021, however the firm’s renewables division witnessed a drop in revenue year-on-year

Central and Eastern Europe now represents a huge opportunity for solar companies, with markets in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, totally 6GW already. To learn more about utility-scale solar in this region, sign up to Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe (LSS CEE) event from 16-17 November in Warsaw, Poland which will bring together policy-makers, offtakers, developers, investors, lenders and other market players to understand the latest regulatory frameworks, how pipelines will develop and to win business. A link to the event can be found here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, european solar, mytilineos, romania, trig

Read Next

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

September 6, 2021
Quanta Services has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company, a utility-scale renewables solutions provider that has overseen more than 12GW of installed solar assets, in a deal worth US$2.7 billion.

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

August 23, 2021
Australian energy investor Spark Infrastructure is to be acquired by a consortium led by US private equity group KKR in a deal worth US$3.72 billion

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

August 23, 2021
China Three Gorges South Asia Investment has wholly acquired Dubai-based Alcazar Energy Partners’ portfolios in Egypt and Jordan, totalling 411MW

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

August 17, 2021
PV Tech speaks to JA Solar’s Henning Schulze about the module manufacturer’s European strategy, how vertical integration is helping it mitigate supply chain volatility and why lessons from the stock market can help guide solar module purchasing.

Hanwha Solutions set to acquire RES Group’s French renewables development business

August 10, 2021
Q CELLS is set to double its clean energy project pipeline in Europe to around 10GW as its parent company secures a deal to acquire a French renewables development and construction business owned by the RES Group.
PV Tech Premium

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

August 6, 2021
In the last installment of our special feature on Europe’s solar market, we take a look at the challenges and hurdles that remain and, crucially, how the solar sector can overcome them.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

WTO rejects China’s challenge to US Section 201 solar tariffs

News

Hive Energy and partners launch JV to develop 350MW of PV in New Zealand

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021