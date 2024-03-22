Subscribe To Premium
Trina Solar supplies 1.2GW i-TOPCon modules to Europe

By Simon Yuen
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Modules
Europe, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Trina Solar supplies 1.2GW i-TOPCon modules to Europe

Trina Solar CCL Europe
The module boasts a maximum output of 505W and an efficiency of 22.7%. Image: Trina Solar

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed an agreement with renewables wholesaler CCL Energy Group to supply 1.2GW of n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contacts (i-TOPCon) modules to Europe.

Trina Solar said the agreement underscored “the sustained growth anticipated by both companies in the European residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors”.

The dual-glass Vertex S+ 505W module was launched in January and entered mass production in February at the company’s factory in Changzhou, China. The module boasts a maximum output of 505W and an efficiency of 22.7%. The module’s dual glass design also increases scratch, crack, and impact resistance and ensures resistance to salt spray, acids, alkalis, high temperature and humidity.

Moreover, the module boasts a degradation rate of 1% in the first year and a 0.4% annual degradation rate. It can also yield 8.6% more power compared to p-type modules. Additionally, Trina Solar said the module is compatible with other balance of system (BOS) components and mainstream inverters, optimisers, and mounting systems on the market.

Aside from this module, Trina Solar improved the power conversion efficiency of its TOPCon Vertex N series of modules recently, with Vertex N 720W+ modules now boasting an efficiency of 23.2%.

