Trina Solar module shipments exceed 45GW in first three quarters

Trina Solar’s cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 90GW as of Q3 2023. As of the end of October, Trina Solar’s cumulative shipments of the 210R modules exceeded 15GW.

In Q1-Q3, Trina Solar reported revenues of US$11.16 billion, 31.2% higher than the revenue of the first three quarters last year. In H1 2023, Trina Solar reported total revenues of US$7.13 billion, meaning that Trina Solar’s Q3 revenues were around US$4.03 billion.

Other than the company’s financial results and shipments, Trina Solar’s 10GW n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (n-TOPCon) Vertex N 610W modules and 10GW n-type i-TOPCon cells came into mass production at the company’s Huai’an base.

Additionally, Trina Solar is also planning to invest an extra US$420 million in Vietnam’s Thái Nguyên province, according to the Thái Nguyên provincial government.

The statement did not disclose whether the investment would include a new manufacturing plant, or would be used for other projects, and is Trina Solar’s latest investment in the region.

In August, Trina Solar began producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers at its manufacturing facility in the city of Thái Nguyên. It said that the wafers would be used in Vertex modules to supply the US market.

The Thái Nguyên facility has 6.5GW of wafer production capacity, as well as 4GW of cell and 5GW of module production capacity.

Also, in the same month, the US Department of Commerce found that five solar PV manufacturers, including Trina Solar, had been circumventing its import tariffs by relocating minor portions of their supply chains to Southeast Asia. Last year, US President Joe Biden announced a plan to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years as part of a swathe of measures to boost renewables deployment.