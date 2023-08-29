Trina Solar begins wafer production at 6.5GW Vietnam facility

Earlier this month, the company began production of its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells at a facility in Qinghai province, China. Trina has previously said that it is committed to prioritising the transition from p-type to n-type products, which offer greater efficiencies and bifaciality than older, p-type technologies.

In a press release, the company said it is “accelerating the formation of an integrated n-type industrial layout”.

The inauguration of a wafer production facility in Vietnam is a notable development for Trina Solar, which last week was found to be circumventing the anti-dumping/countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs by the US Department of Commerce.

Commerce’s findings said that Trina – along with four other named and numerous unnamed companies – had been shipping some of its products through its facilities in Thailand and Vietnam for “minor processing” before exporting to the US, and in doing so were circumventing the payment of AD/CVD import tariffs.

Wafers are the cut-off point for the AD/CVD tariffs, and a wafer production facility in Vietnam could make Trina’s shipments to the US more straightforward. As per the rules, cells and modules imported to the US from Southeast Asian countries must prove that they are not made using a Chinese wafer or cell.

Solar cells, in particular, must either be made using non-Chinese wafers or be shipped to a third country outside of Southeast Asia for module assembly before entering the US.

US trade body Clean Energy Associates said last week that: “Most companies that do not have captive wafer factories in the named countries [Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia] are unlikely to be able to export cells duty-free to the United States.”

Currently, the tariffs are suspended under the US President’s two-year waiver, due to expire in July 2024. Most manufacturers are expected to be able to adjust their supply operations before the AD/CVD tariffs kick in.