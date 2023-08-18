Trina Solar supplies 140MW Vertex modules to Albania project

Chinese solar PV company Trina Solar has supplied 140MW of its Vertex dual-glass bifacial modules to French renewable power company Voltalia for a solar PV project in Albania.
The Karavasta solar project will be operational by the end of 2023 and will generate around 265GWh of electricity annually. Voltalia is responsible for developing, building and operating the project financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and will feature a power purchase agreement revenue model.
Half of the electricity generated will be sold through a 15-year contract to the Albanian public operator, and the remainder will be sold through long-term contracts to private operators.
“Our involvement in the Karavasta Solar project is another significant milestone for Trina Solar in expanding our footprint in the fast-growing Balkan region. Not only is this the largest project in the region, but it comes off the back of another major project in Albania, which was our first project to implement our Vanguard 1P single-row tracker,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, president of EMEA at Trina Solar.
This project was a result of the country’s first competitive auction for solar power after the introduction of the EBRD Renewable Energy Auctions Programme in Albania.