Trina Solar supplies 140MW Vertex modules to Albania project

Half of the electricity generated will be sold through a 15-year contract to the Albanian public operator, and the remainder will be sold through long-term contracts to private operators.

“Our involvement in the Karavasta Solar project is another significant milestone for Trina Solar in expanding our footprint in the fast-growing Balkan region. Not only is this the largest project in the region, but it comes off the back of another major project in Albania, which was our first project to implement our Vanguard 1P single-row tracker,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, president of EMEA at Trina Solar.

This project was a result of the country’s first competitive auction for solar power after the introduction of the EBRD Renewable Energy Auctions Programme in Albania.