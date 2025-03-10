Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

News

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

News

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

News

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

News

ib vogt to integrate agrivoltaics into new 120MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Suniva, Heliene and Corning collaborate on US-made solar modules

News

European Energy secures financing for 148MW solar project in Latvia

News

1Komma5° releases TOPCon module made with Wacker polysilicon

News

India tenders record 73GW utility-scale renewables as challenges arise

News

SolarPower Europe: 75% of European solar manufacturers focus on downstream products

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SunCable’s Darwin battery, a key part of the Australia-Asia PowerLink interconnector which plans to transmit solar-generated electricity to Singapore, has been included. Image: SunCable.

The Australian government has released its inaugural National Renewable Energy Priority List, which includes an additional 16GW of renewable energy generation and 6GW of energy storage capacity.

The list, created through collaboration with the federal government and its states and territories, aims to provide coordinated support for regulatory planning and environmental approval processes for the identified priority renewable energy projects across Australia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Australia’s inaugural Priority List identifies 56 priority projects nationally, including 24 transmission and 32 energy generation and storage projects. 

Seven of these 32 energy generation and storage projects feature solar PV, amounting to 4,130MW of capacity. Many of these projects feature a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) to optimise the power plant, a trend that has risen across the world in recent years.

Noteworthy projects to have been added to the Priority List include the 1,000MW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a wind and solar hybrid project being pursued by AREH in Western Australia, and the Darwin Battery Energy Storage System (DBESS), which will feed into SunCable’s Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) interconnector project.

The AAPowerLink project is set to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage to connect Australia’s Northern Territory with Singapore via 4,300km of subsea cable and supply power to the territory’s capital, Darwin, and the surrounding region. You can find the energy generation and storage Priority List projects below.

Project nameCompanyState/TerritoryTechnologyCapacity (in MW)
Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH)AREH Pty LtdWestern AustraliaWind + Solar1,000
Baru-MarndaYindjibarndi Energy CorporationWestern AustraliaWind + Solar550
Barwon Solar FarmElgin EnergyVictoriaSolar + BatterySolar: 250
BESS: 250
Bashan Wind FarmBashan Wind Farm Pty LtdTasmaniaWind460
Bell Bay WindEquisTasmaniaWind + BatteryWind: 224
BESS: 100
Boomer Green Energy HubArk EnergyQueenslandWind1,000
Bundey BESS and Solar ProjectGenaspi Energy GroupSouth AustraliaSolar + BatterySolar: 900
BESS: 1,200
Bungaban renewable energy projectWindlab DevelopmentsQueenslandWind + BatteryWind: 1,400
BESS: 350
Cannie Wind FarmRESVictoriaWind1,300
Capricornia Energy Hub – Pumped Hydroelectric Energy StorageCopenhagen Infrastructure V SCSp (CI V) through Eungella PHES Pty Ltd ATF 
Eungella PHES Trust		QueenslandPumped hydro energy storage750
Cellars HillCellars Hill Wind Farm Pty LtdTasmaniaWind350
Cobbora Solar FarmPacific Partnerships Pty LtdNew South WalesSolar + BatterySolar: 700
BESS: 400
Darlington Wind FarmGlobal Power Generation Australia Pty LtdVictoriaWind324
Darwin Battery Energy Storage System (DBESS)SunCableNorthern TerritoryBattery100
Goyder North Stage Wind FarmNeoen AustraliaSouth AustraliaWind800
Hallett BESSEnergyAustraliaSouth AustraliaBattery50
Hexham Wind FarmWind Prospect Pty LtdVictoriaWind686
Liverpool Range Wind FarmTilt RenewablesNew South WalesWind 1,332
Moreton Hill Wind FarmSquadron EnergyVictoriaWind420
Mount Rawdon Pumped Hydro ProjectMt Rawdon Pumped Hydro Pty LimitedQueenslandPumed hydro energy storage2,000
NarroginNeoen AustraliaWestern AustraliaWind200
Pacific Green Energy Park – Limestone Coast WestPacific GreenSouth AustraliaBattery250
Parron Wind FarmZephyr EnergyWestern AustraliaWind490
Repowering of Woolnorth Wind Farm (Studland Bay and Bluff Point)Woolnorth RenewablesTasmaniaWind350
Richmond Valley Solar and BESSArk EnergyNew South WalesSolar + BatterySolar: 500
BESS: 275
Solar River Solar and BESS ProjectSolar River I Project Trust South AustraliaSolar + BatterySolar: 230
BESS: 256
Spicers Creek Wind FarmSquadron EnergyNew South WalesWind702
St Patricks Plains Wind FarmArk EnergyTasmaniaWind300
Territory BatteryNeoen AustraliaAustralian Capital TerritoryBattery150
Theodore Wind FarmTheodore Energy Development Pty LtdQueenslandWind + BatteryWind: 1,100
BESS: 240
Valley of the WindsAcen AustraliaNew South WalesWind 900
Waddi Wind FarmTilt RenewablesWestern AustraliaWind108

Priority List to adopt ‘faster to yes, faster to no’ approach

According to the Australian government, projects in the Priority List adopt a ‘faster to yes, faster to no’ approach. Identified projects will receive additional support and facilitation through regulatory and environmental processes. However, they will still be subject to the same scrutiny as any other project and continue to be required to meet all statutory requirements. 

The government intends to boost regulatory capacity to improve its services for priority projects. This enhancement will help project proponents speed up their assessment timelines.

The new suite of services includes increased engagement and guidance to help identify and address potential issues early on, reducing the risk of delays in project timelines.

Despite this, the government confirmed that statutory timeframes under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act apply to all projects, further reducing the risk of delays in the Commonwealth Environment Regulator’s consideration of projects.

Solar PV and wind generated over 4.5GWh in February 2025

As reported by PV Tech last week, analysis conducted by Rystad Energy found that all Australian solar PV and wind assets generated just over 4.5GWh of energy, up 14% year-on-year when it reached 3.9GWh.

New South Wales topped the list at the state level, generating 1,324GWh split between 813GWh from utility-scale solar PV and 511GWh from wind.

In the National Electricity Market (NEM), renewable energy generation, including hydro and biomass, reached 44% of the electricity mix in February—the highest recorded figure for the month. Meanwhile, in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) covering Western Australia, renewable power accounted for 42% of the energy mix, up from the 37% figure recorded last year.

The 40MW Greenough River solar PV plant in Western Australia was deemed the best-performing utility-scale solar asset in the country in terms of AC capacity factor across the month. The project is owned by Bright Energy Investments – a joint venture between DIF Capital Partners, superannuation fund Cbus and state-owned Synergy.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, batteries, Co-location, energy storage, Priority List, pv power plants, renewable energy generation, renewables, solar, solar pv

Read Next

A Burgenland Energie project.

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

March 7, 2025
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €250 million to support the development of Burgenland Energie’s 2GW solar and wind portfolio.
Solar developer ib vogt completed construction of the 180MWp Bienvenida project in 2021. Image: ib vogt.

ib vogt to integrate agrivoltaics into new 120MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 7, 2025
ib vogt has announced a new 120MW solar-plus-storage project in the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales, Australia.
HSEA Hawaii rooftop PV
Premium

Why Hawaii’s solar and storage push is helping counter federal clean energy retreat

March 6, 2025
An executive order in Hawaii is seeking to accelerate distributed solar and storage deployment in the face of federal-level policy uncertainty.
Image: Recurrent Energy.

Recurrent contracts GRS to build 171MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

March 6, 2025
GRS, a part of Gransolar Group, has been contracted by Recurrent Energy to build a 171MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia.
soltec

Soltec to focus exclusively on tracker business following 2024 losses

March 5, 2025
The move is an effort to strengthen its financial position after reporting losses of €126 million in the first half of 2024.
sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

March 5, 2025
SMA Solar posted preliminary net losses of €117.7 million (US$126 million) in 2024—down from €225.7 million in income last year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

News

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

News

Why Hawaii’s solar and storage push is helping counter federal clean energy retreat

Features, Featured Articles

Suniva, Heliene and Corning collaborate on US-made solar modules

News

1Komma5° releases TOPCon module made with Wacker polysilicon

News

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.