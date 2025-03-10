16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

Australia’s inaugural Priority List identifies 56 priority projects nationally, including 24 transmission and 32 energy generation and storage projects.

Seven of these 32 energy generation and storage projects feature solar PV, amounting to 4,130MW of capacity. Many of these projects feature a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) to optimise the power plant, a trend that has risen across the world in recent years.

Noteworthy projects to have been added to the Priority List include the 1,000MW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a wind and solar hybrid project being pursued by AREH in Western Australia, and the Darwin Battery Energy Storage System (DBESS), which will feed into SunCable’s Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) interconnector project.

The AAPowerLink project is set to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage to connect Australia’s Northern Territory with Singapore via 4,300km of subsea cable and supply power to the territory’s capital, Darwin, and the surrounding region. You can find the energy generation and storage Priority List projects below.

Project name Company State/Territory Technology Capacity (in MW) Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) AREH Pty Ltd Western Australia Wind + Solar 1,000 Baru-Marnda Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation Western Australia Wind + Solar 550 Barwon Solar Farm Elgin Energy Victoria Solar + Battery Solar: 250

BESS: 250 Bashan Wind Farm Bashan Wind Farm Pty Ltd Tasmania Wind 460 Bell Bay Wind Equis Tasmania Wind + Battery Wind: 224

BESS: 100 Boomer Green Energy Hub Ark Energy Queensland Wind 1,000 Bundey BESS and Solar Project Genaspi Energy Group South Australia Solar + Battery Solar: 900

BESS: 1,200 Bungaban renewable energy project Windlab Developments Queensland Wind + Battery Wind: 1,400

BESS: 350 Cannie Wind Farm RES Victoria Wind 1,300 Capricornia Energy Hub – Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage Copenhagen Infrastructure V SCSp (CI V) through Eungella PHES Pty Ltd ATF

Eungella PHES Trust Queensland Pumped hydro energy storage 750 Cellars Hill Cellars Hill Wind Farm Pty Ltd Tasmania Wind 350 Cobbora Solar Farm Pacific Partnerships Pty Ltd New South Wales Solar + Battery Solar: 700

BESS: 400 Darlington Wind Farm Global Power Generation Australia Pty Ltd Victoria Wind 324 Darwin Battery Energy Storage System (DBESS) SunCable Northern Territory Battery 100 Goyder North Stage Wind Farm Neoen Australia South Australia Wind 800 Hallett BESS EnergyAustralia South Australia Battery 50 Hexham Wind Farm Wind Prospect Pty Ltd Victoria Wind 686 Liverpool Range Wind Farm Tilt Renewables New South Wales Wind 1,332 Moreton Hill Wind Farm Squadron Energy Victoria Wind 420 Mount Rawdon Pumped Hydro Project Mt Rawdon Pumped Hydro Pty Limited Queensland Pumed hydro energy storage 2,000 Narrogin Neoen Australia Western Australia Wind 200 Pacific Green Energy Park – Limestone Coast West Pacific Green South Australia Battery 250 Parron Wind Farm Zephyr Energy Western Australia Wind 490 Repowering of Woolnorth Wind Farm (Studland Bay and Bluff Point) Woolnorth Renewables Tasmania Wind 350 Richmond Valley Solar and BESS Ark Energy New South Wales Solar + Battery Solar: 500

BESS: 275 Solar River Solar and BESS Project Solar River I Project Trust South Australia Solar + Battery Solar: 230

BESS: 256 Spicers Creek Wind Farm Squadron Energy New South Wales Wind 702 St Patricks Plains Wind Farm Ark Energy Tasmania Wind 300 Territory Battery Neoen Australia Australian Capital Territory Battery 150 Theodore Wind Farm Theodore Energy Development Pty Ltd Queensland Wind + Battery Wind: 1,100

BESS: 240 Valley of the Winds Acen Australia New South Wales Wind 900 Waddi Wind Farm Tilt Renewables Western Australia Wind 108

Priority List to adopt ‘faster to yes, faster to no’ approach

According to the Australian government, projects in the Priority List adopt a ‘faster to yes, faster to no’ approach. Identified projects will receive additional support and facilitation through regulatory and environmental processes. However, they will still be subject to the same scrutiny as any other project and continue to be required to meet all statutory requirements.

The government intends to boost regulatory capacity to improve its services for priority projects. This enhancement will help project proponents speed up their assessment timelines.

The new suite of services includes increased engagement and guidance to help identify and address potential issues early on, reducing the risk of delays in project timelines.

Despite this, the government confirmed that statutory timeframes under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act apply to all projects, further reducing the risk of delays in the Commonwealth Environment Regulator’s consideration of projects.

Solar PV and wind generated over 4.5GWh in February 2025

As reported by PV Tech last week, analysis conducted by Rystad Energy found that all Australian solar PV and wind assets generated just over 4.5GWh of energy, up 14% year-on-year when it reached 3.9GWh.

New South Wales topped the list at the state level, generating 1,324GWh split between 813GWh from utility-scale solar PV and 511GWh from wind.

In the National Electricity Market (NEM), renewable energy generation, including hydro and biomass, reached 44% of the electricity mix in February—the highest recorded figure for the month. Meanwhile, in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) covering Western Australia, renewable power accounted for 42% of the energy mix, up from the 37% figure recorded last year.

The 40MW Greenough River solar PV plant in Western Australia was deemed the best-performing utility-scale solar asset in the country in terms of AC capacity factor across the month. The project is owned by Bright Energy Investments – a joint venture between DIF Capital Partners, superannuation fund Cbus and state-owned Synergy.