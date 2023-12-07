Trina Solar supplies 88MW n-type i-TOPCon modules to Chinese project

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has announced that it had supplied 88MW of n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contacts (i-TOPCon) modules to a 200MW solar plus storage plant in China.
Trina Solar did not unveil the location of the project, but it said the two-phased project is located in a high-altitude area subject to drastic temperature differences and strong winds. The project connected to the grid in November, and is forecast tol generate 340GWh of electricity annually.
Trina Solar will provide DEG21-660W modules from its Vertex series. These are bifacial modules with passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) technology that have received positive scores in the annual PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) reliability assessment. The company will also provide its Vanguard 1P trackers to optimise electricity generation at the facility.
Prior to agreeing this deal in China, Trina Solar signed a supply agreement with Brazilian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Fiber X in November for the integrated supply of PV modules and trackers to a project under development by Brazilian firm Cemig Sim.
The Chinese company also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian solar wholesale distributor Solar Juice, which will see the latter buy 1GW of Trina Solar modules in November.
Specifically, Solar Juice will purchase 1GW of Trina’s Vertex Series modules, which include the Vertex S+, 450W+ mono-facial modules designed primarily for residential deployments, and Vertex NEG18R.28, a 500W+ n-type i-TOPCon dual-glass module, specifically designed for commercial and industrial and residential projects.