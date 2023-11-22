Trina Solar inks 1GW supply deal with Australian module distributor Solar Juice

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Trina Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian solar wholesale distributor Solar Juice which will see the latter buy 1GW of Trina Solar modules.
Specifically, Solar Juice will purchase 1GW of Trina’s Vertex Series modules, which include the Vertex S+, 450W+ mono-facial modules designed primarily for residential deployments, and Vertex NEG18R.28, a 500W+ n-type i-TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) dual-glass module, specifically designed for commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential projects.
Earlier this month, Trina Solar signed a 1.5GW supply agreement with Marubeni Australia, another Australian wholesale distributor, for its Vertex TOPCon modules. These will be deployed at sites across the Pacific Islands. It also signed a 700MW deal with Philippines-based Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation.
In the first nine months of 2023, Trina Solar’s module shipments exceeded 45GW. The company is continuing its shift to TOPCon mass production following the inauguration of its 10GW TOPCon module production facility in Jiangsu province, China last month.
Concerning the wider module manufacturing industry, a substantial report from PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville last week predicted that the sector will see a downturn in 2024 as the boom period of massive production capacity expansions in China reaches its peak.