Trina Solar inks 1GW supply deal with Australian module distributor Solar Juice

The deal was signed this week (19 November). Image: Trina Solar

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Trina Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian solar wholesale distributor Solar Juice which will see the latter buy 1GW of Trina Solar modules.

Specifically, Solar Juice will purchase 1GW of Trina’s Vertex Series modules, which include the Vertex S+, 450W+ mono-facial modules designed primarily for residential deployments, and Vertex NEG18R.28, a 500W+ n-type i-TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact) dual-glass module, specifically designed for commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential projects.