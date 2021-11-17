Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution that can reduce shipping costs

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution that can reduce shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

News

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

News

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The new packing solution stacks modules vertically rather than horizontally. Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar has revealed a new freight packing solution for its larger modules that it said will reduce the costs associated with shipping that have soared since the start of the pandemic.

The solution involves packing the modules vertically, rather than horizontally, to maximise space within the shipping container. It can be applied to its 600W+ Vertex modules, saving customers US$0.003c/W on a fully loaded container, said Trina Solar.

Sky-high freight costs are part of the reason why the cost of modules has soared over the past year, with strong demand not being met with similar supply following the pandemic, resulting in a ten-fold increase in shipping costs in some cases.

Zhang Yingbin, Trina Solar head of product strategy and marketing, said the new solution can increase loading power by 10% and space utilisation by 5%, compared with conventional horizontal packing.

“At a time of rising shipping costs, this solution saves US$0.003c/W on maritime freight costs, assuming that a container is fully loaded with 558 modules and each module is 660W, calculated at the current mainstream price of US$10,000 per container,” said Yingbin, with Trina adding that the savings could vary with port freight price.

The vertical packing method passed the International Safe Transport Association (ISTA) 3E international packaging test and will help reduce the level of CO2 emitted from voyages, Trina Solar said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 to understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, PVEL, Eternalsun Spire and QEERI
containerised freight, freight costs, module prices, shipping, shipping costs, trina solar

Read Next

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

November 12, 2021
Array Technologies’ profits plummeted 65% amid high material and logistical costs as the solar tracker supplier claimed it was experiencing a margin "trough", weighed down by legacy orders signed at low prices.

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

November 11, 2021
US-based solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has again downgraded financial forecasts, reducing its Q4 revenue expectations amidst PV project pushbacks in the US.

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

November 4, 2021
The first manufacturing line at a 15GW solar wafer and cell manufacturing facility in Chengdu co-owned by Trina Solar and Tongwei has begun to ramp.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

November 3, 2021
In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

October 27, 2021
More than half of utility-scale solar projects planned for next year could be at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of surging materials and logistics cost, new analysis has claimed.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes