CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

All directors unanimously agreed to elect Gao Haichun as the co-chairman of the company’s third board of directors. Her term of office will commence from the date of approval of the board meeting and will continue until the expiration of the third board of directors.

Gao graduated from Brown University in the US with a bachelor’s degree. Since June 2017, she has successively served as Deputy General Manager of the Strategic Investment Department of Trina Solar, Director of Trina Solar, and President of Trina Solar’s Solution Business Group.

The announcement also notes that Gao Haichun is the daughter of Gao Jifan, the controlling shareholder and actual controller of the company, and the daughter of Wu Chunyan, a shareholder who holds more than 5% of the company’s shares.

GCL-Perovskite reaches a new record for perovskite modules conversion efficiency with 22.43% for single junction of 2048cm²

In the first week of January 2025, GCL-Perovskite announced that it had set a new global record for the conversion efficiency of large-size perovskite modules. The 2048cm² single-junction perovskite module achieved a PV conversion efficiency of 22.43%, which is certified by the China Institute of Metrology.

According to the test results, the fill factor (FF) of the 2048cm² large-size single-junction perovskite module was increased to 82.30% and the efficiency was increased to 22.43%, both of which have set new world records.

Shanghai Electric signs contract for heterojunction module and PV tracker supply

Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group has officially signed a contract with German solar company Vesofast for the supply of PV trackers and heterojunction (HJT) modules for Vesofast’s solar project.

According to the agreement, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric will provide a complete technical solution of PV trackers and HJT modules, which will be delivered in January 2025.

Among them, the HJT modules will be supplied by Shanghai Hency Solar Technology. Established in 2023, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Electric.