CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

By Carrie Xiao
Asia & Oceania

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

Japan’s Sekisui Chemical to build 100MW perovskite solar cell factory

Jinko chalks up new perovskite-TOPCon tandem cell milestone

Renalfa acquires 258MW Romanian solar project

Meridian Energy, Nova to form joint venture for 400MW New Zealand solar PV plant

ZEN Energy, HDRE acquire 210MW solar-plus-storage site via new Australian joint venture

Bboxx calls for more subsidy programmes to advance universal electrification initiative in 2025

Last week (04 January) Trina Solar appointed Gao Haichun, pictured above, as co-chairman of the company. Image: Trina Solar.

Round-up of news from China with Chinese module manufacturers Trina Solar appointing Gao Haichun as co-chairman of the company, GCL-Perovskite setting a new conversion efficiency record for perovskite modules and Chinese firm Shanghai Electric securing a supply agreement for heterojunction modules and PV trackers with Vesofast.

Gao Haichun appointed as co-chairman of Trina Solar

04 January: Trina Solar has appointed Gao Haichun, pictured above, as the company’s co-chairman.

All directors unanimously agreed to elect Gao Haichun as the co-chairman of the company’s third board of directors. Her term of office will commence from the date of approval of the board meeting and will continue until the expiration of the third board of directors.

Gao graduated from Brown University in the US with a bachelor’s degree. Since June 2017, she has successively served as Deputy General Manager of the Strategic Investment Department of Trina Solar, Director of Trina Solar, and President of Trina Solar’s Solution Business Group.

The announcement also notes that Gao Haichun is the daughter of Gao Jifan, the controlling shareholder and actual controller of the company, and the daughter of Wu Chunyan, a shareholder who holds more than 5% of the company’s shares.

GCL-Perovskite reaches a new record for perovskite modules conversion efficiency with 22.43% for single junction of 2048cm²

In the first week of January 2025, GCL-Perovskite announced that it had set a new global record for the conversion efficiency of large-size perovskite modules. The 2048cm² single-junction perovskite module achieved a PV conversion efficiency of 22.43%, which is certified by the China Institute of Metrology.

According to the test results, the fill factor (FF) of the 2048cm² large-size single-junction perovskite module was increased to 82.30% and the efficiency was increased to 22.43%, both of which have set new world records.

Shanghai Electric signs contract for heterojunction module and PV tracker supply

Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group has officially signed a contract with German solar company Vesofast for the supply of PV trackers and heterojunction (HJT) modules for Vesofast’s solar project.

According to the agreement, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric will provide a complete technical solution of PV trackers and HJT modules, which will be delivered in January 2025.

Among them, the HJT modules will be supplied by Shanghai Hency Solar Technology. Established in 2023, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Electric.

