Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Storage
Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

Trina Storage throws down gauntlet with its Elementa battery storage solution

News

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

News

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

News

Reliance invests US$29m in NexWafe, looks to establish ‘giga-scale’ wafer production in India

News

Sun and Steel’s new simplified tracker design promises Capex, EPC and O&M savings

Product Reviews

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy in deal worth US$1.8bn

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

News

DOE sets new community solar target, requires 700% growth in 4 years

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Trina Storage believes Elementa will be able to challenge some of the incumbent storage systems despite its late entry. Image: Trina Solar corporate video screenshot.

Entering an advanced technology market already populated with large, established suppliers is never easy but Trina Solar’s head of overseas storage, Terry Chen, is unperturbed because of a faith in his company’s product and the advantages that late entry can bring.

PV Tech caught up with Chen at this year’s Intersolar in Munich, Germany where Trina Solar’s storage business unit was making its first “grand appearance” since its formation in February. Alongside promoting Trina Solar’s normal wares, Trina Storage was there for a soft launch for its new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) utility-scale battery storage cabinet, Elementa, which Chen believes can make serious strides into the energy storage market, unsettling more established competitors.

New kid on the storage block

Asked why Trina’s Elementa system should compete with or even worry competitors, Chen says it comes down to the storage system’s ability to save customers up to 5% on their capex costs versus the top five mainstream competitors. Its standardised design helps reduce installation times by up to 70% and customers can also save 90% of required cabling materials.

Chen says the trade show was a great opportunity for Trina to get the word out to an international audience, “show its muscle” and position itself alongside its competitors.

“We know [competitors’] products and what they’re offering,” he says.

“We know their weaknesses and what can be improved from a technology perspective.”

Elementa is a fully-integrated and modular storage solution with a plug-in concept that allows site operators to connect multiple units easily, Chen explains.

This means that even the largest projects can scale up their storage as and when required which also leads to lower capex through simpler on-site connections. It has a minimum capacity of 1.8MWh and a nominal C-rate of between 0.25-1C. Trina Storage claims it also enables easy maintenance and higher availability as the bi-directional flow liquid cooling system provides uniform heat dissipation which means longer battery lifetime and better performance. 

This is all part of Trina’s desire to create a vertically integrated approach to the “booming” global energy storage market, with a focus on utility-scale market segments. Back at Trina Storage’s launch in February, covered by our sister site Energy-Storage.news, Chen said the division was geared towards providing a “competitive solutions platform” using leading batteries, power conversion systems (PCS) and controls and battery management systems (BMS), with Trina set to continue investing in R&D in those areas.

“We are using the best battery system in the world and in the meantime, from an integration technology perspective, we have better management and cooling systems with our unique design for the pack,” he tells PV Tech. “Our dual cooling system can dramatically increase our server management efficiency by up to 5%, that means more reliability and better longevity.”

The overall strategy, therefore, is to create an “energy solutions provider, not an integrator or manufacturer”, Chen said at the time of the February launch, and Trina Storage will select or develop its own top-tier products to integrate into battery systems.

The development of modular, more standardised ESS products and solutions, stackable at megawatt-hour scale, is a general trend from many other providers in the industry, such as Tesla, Leclanche, Saft, Fluence and more.

Terry Chen, head of overseas storage at Trina Storage. Image: Energy Storage Summit.

Quiet confidence comes from belief in the brand

Regardless of what competitors are doing, Chen believes a faith in the Trina brand means customers would be willing to purchase storage solutions from a new market entrant over an incumbent.

“We’re a global company with a very good reputation, so customers already trust Trina,” he says.

Trina Storage has also amassed a “very strong team from both a technical and commercial perspective” says Chen, with members coming from the likes of Tesla, GE and other prominent technology companies in the solar space.

Other competitors would also have higher overheads as Trina could “leverage its global infrastructure to reduce costs”, Chen says, while its Chinese competitors did not offer as professional a service or customer interface.

That said, Chen does recognise the enormity of the task ahead if Trina wants to be a major player in the storage game. “Competition from existing competitors and new entrants with strong battery profile are some of our biggest challenges,” he says. “There is a clear trend we can foresee, with competition being even more consolidated.”

Moreover, some of the stats reference so far are based on Trina’s first battery storage project – a 50MW grid-scale system in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom. Owned by smart energy infrastructure company SMS, Trina was engaged to supply a battery energy storage system (BESS). PV Tech’s sister site Solar Power Portal wrote about the project when it was announced in February.

Chen says he hopes to have the project off the ground before the end of 2022 and, once complete, it will provide the UK’s National Grid with balancing services. The project demonstrated Trina Storage’s potential as a major playing in the battery storage space, he says.  

Analyses based on just one site, however, are not representative, and an Elementa brochure said that capex expenditure considerations such as cable length and reduced weight could vary with project requirements.

Nonetheless, Trina and Chen are confident about Elementa’s chances to ruffle some storage feathers and, if replicated across different sites, it represents an attractive offer to customers.

“I want Trina Storage to be one of most competitive storage companies in the world in terms of branding, market share and profitability,” Chen says.

It will come down to whether Trina is able to leverage it brand name, global infrastructure and solar expertise to good enough effect to pose a challenge to its rivals.

An official launch of Elementa is scheduled for the beginning of next year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery storage, intersolar europe, trina solar, Trina storage

Read Next

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Two: ‘Made in Europe’ drivers, green hydrogen and diversification strategies

October 7, 2021
PV Tech's coverage of Intersolar Europe 2021 continues, with all the news and insight from the second day of the exhibiition.

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

October 6, 2021
Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2021. The return of a live exhibition for Europe’s solar industry was warmly welcomed, with thousands flocking to the Messe München for the exhibition’s opening day.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

September 30, 2021
Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

Quinbrook acquires major 350MW UK solar-plus-storage site

September 28, 2021
Investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has acquired a 350MW solar-plus-storage site expected to be the largest single site PV install in the UK once completed.

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

September 26, 2021
A 10.5GW solar-plus-wind project is under development in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region, with 3.6GW of this to be exported to Great Britain.

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

September 6, 2021
A coalition of 347 organisations has warned that potential changes to California's policy support for rooftop solar could set back climate change progress and harm low-income access to solar energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

As PV module prices break through the US$0.30c/W barrier, how are production and procurement adapting?

Editors' Blog, Features

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Reliance buys REC Group, plans to support new module facilities in France and US

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

‘Made in Europe’ in demand, diversification and more: Five takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2021

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021