SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe, Americas

Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.
According to Abigail Ross Hopper, the US ‘wants to learn’ from European solar. Image: Solar Media.

“We’re here because you do it really well, and we want to learn from you,” began Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who spoke exclusively to PV Tech Premium at this year’s Intersolar Europe event, held in Germany.

Hopper explained her organisation’s presence at Europe’s leading solar trade show by suggesting that Europe’s long history of innovation in the solar technology and deployment space means that the European market has the know-how and experience to navigate a very challenging time for both the US and global solar industries, amid the ongoing tariff conflict between the US and China.

“It’s been really fun to walk around the floor and see all of the exhibits and technologies, and talk to people about the technologies, what it looks like and what they’re seeing in the market. We’re just learners,” said Hopper, who went on to suggest that this year’s event had a largely positive atmosphere.

“I think there is an optimism [in Europe],” Hopper continued. “We wouldn’t be on the solar-coaster if we were not fundamentally optimistic people, but I think as an industry we’re incredibly entrepreneurial and adaptive.”

Hopper’s conclusions are somewhat more encouraging than the “business as usual” takeaways made by others in the industry, who suggested that there may well be consolidation in the sector. Hopper’s comments are available to view in the video below, and the full interview, in which she discussed ways to navigate the complicated tariff environment in the US and the country’s position in the global solar supply chain, is available for our premium subscribers.

americas, europe, germany, intersolar, intersolar europe, seia, tariffs, us

