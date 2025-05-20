SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

“It’s been really fun to walk around the floor and see all of the exhibits and technologies, and talk to people about the technologies, what it looks like and what they’re seeing in the market. We’re just learners,” said Hopper, who went on to suggest that this year’s event had a largely positive atmosphere.

“I think there is an optimism [in Europe],” Hopper continued. “We wouldn’t be on the solar-coaster if we were not fundamentally optimistic people, but I think as an industry we’re incredibly entrepreneurial and adaptive.”

Hopper’s conclusions are somewhat more encouraging than the “business as usual” takeaways made by others in the industry, who suggested that there may well be consolidation in the sector. Hopper’s comments are available to view in the video below, and the full interview, in which she discussed ways to navigate the complicated tariff environment in the US and the country’s position in the global solar supply chain, is available for our premium subscribers.