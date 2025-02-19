Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

TrinaTracker opens 3GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Balance of System, Materials
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News

DP Energy sells permission for 325MW Canadian solar project to City of Medicine Hat

News

TrinaTracker opens 3GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

News

Tongwei drops Runergy majority share acquisition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
TrinaTracker delegates sign land-lease agreement for PV tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is TrinaTracker’s fourth country – after China, Spain and Brazil – with a solar tracker manufacturing capacity. Image: TrinaTracker.

TrinaTracker, the tracker arm of Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar, has opened a tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia with an annual production capacity of 3GW.

Located in the 3rd Industrial City in Jeddah, the facility is part of a land-lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This will be the fourth solar tracker manufacturing plant for the Trinasolar subsidiary, which has operational plants in China, Spain and Brazil.

The manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia will manufacture the company’s Vanguard solar tracker series and its smart control systems. The company explained that its smart solar tracking solutions are specifically designed to optimise energy generation in harsh weather conditions such as the ones seen in Saudi Arabia with sand, strong winds and high temperatures.

According to the company, the production process will operate with zero pollutant emissions, as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, said: “The establishment of our new TrinaTracker factory in Saudi Arabia is a strategic step in advancing our localization efforts and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By enhancing our local presence, we are improving service capabilities, increasing delivery efficiency, and ensuring that customers in the region have access to innovative, high-quality solar tracking solutions.”

With the operational launch of its solar tracker manufacturing plant, TrinaTracker joins other companies with a tracker manufacturing footprint in Saudi Arabia, which includes US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar which aims to build a 3GW manufacturing plant in Dammam and Spanish PV tracker manufacturer PV Hardware which opened its plant in 2022 and an 8GW annual production capacity at the time.

Moreover, this new solar tracker manufacturing plant is part of Trinasolar’s commitment to supporting the Middle East’s transition to renewable energy and highlights the company’s interest in diversifying its supply chain and offering localised products targeted to the market.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
manufacturing, middle east, saudi arabia, tracker manufacturing, trinatracker

Read Next

A Brite Solar module manufacturing plant in Greece.

Brite Solar commissions 150MW agriPV module manufacturing plant in Greece

February 14, 2025
Brite Solar has commissioned a 150MW transparent module manufacturing plant in Greece that will produce modules for the agriPV sector.
A Gautam Solar manufacturing plant.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Gautam Solar and Waaree advance module and cell plants, India reaches 100GW of installed PV capacity

February 11, 2025
New manufacturing capacity additions from Gautam Solar and Waaree, alongside Indian solar deployments crossing the 100GW threshold.
Tata Power's Mithapur solar plant.

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

February 7, 2025
TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 4.3GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Aerial view of one of the largest US single-phase solar PV projects

BNEF: Fixed-tilt PV LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of 2025

February 6, 2025
The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for a number of clean power industries will fall by between 2-11% year-on-year by the end of 2025.
Delegates from ACWA Power and Sungrow signing a cooperation agreement.

CHINA ROUND-UP: ACWA collaborates with two Chinese firms, China Energy Engineering wins FPV project in the Philippines, and Guodian Power plans to build PV plant in Saudi Arabia

January 20, 2025
Round-up of news from China with Saudi Arabian power developer ACWA Power partnering with two Chinese companies, state-owned China Energy Engineering wins bid to develop a floating solar (FPV) project in the Philippines and Guodian Power invests in 2GW Saudi PV project.
Image: Jinko Solar
Premium

Chinese PV players fuel Middle East investment boom

January 13, 2025
The Middle East has become a key market for Chinese PV companies, both as a source of demand for hardware and also as a hotspot for new manufacturing hubs. Carrie Xiao reports on some of the latest developments in the region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

News

Upcoming Events

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.