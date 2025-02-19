TrinaTracker opens 3GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

TrinaTracker, the tracker arm of Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar, has opened a tracker manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia with an annual production capacity of 3GW.
Located in the 3rd Industrial City in Jeddah, the facility is part of a land-lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).
This will be the fourth solar tracker manufacturing plant for the Trinasolar subsidiary, which has operational plants in China, Spain and Brazil.
The manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia will manufacture the company’s Vanguard solar tracker series and its smart control systems. The company explained that its smart solar tracking solutions are specifically designed to optimise energy generation in harsh weather conditions such as the ones seen in Saudi Arabia with sand, strong winds and high temperatures.
According to the company, the production process will operate with zero pollutant emissions, as part of its commitment to sustainability.
Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, said: “The establishment of our new TrinaTracker factory in Saudi Arabia is a strategic step in advancing our localization efforts and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By enhancing our local presence, we are improving service capabilities, increasing delivery efficiency, and ensuring that customers in the region have access to innovative, high-quality solar tracking solutions.”
With the operational launch of its solar tracker manufacturing plant, TrinaTracker joins other companies with a tracker manufacturing footprint in Saudi Arabia, which includes US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar which aims to build a 3GW manufacturing plant in Dammam and Spanish PV tracker manufacturer PV Hardware which opened its plant in 2022 and an 8GW annual production capacity at the time.
Moreover, this new solar tracker manufacturing plant is part of Trinasolar’s commitment to supporting the Middle East’s transition to renewable energy and highlights the company’s interest in diversifying its supply chain and offering localised products targeted to the market.