Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

This is the third project the company has been awarded in Tunisia, following the 130MW Sagdoud project in May 2024 and the 139MW Menzel Habib project in December of that year.

The Wadi project will be located near the Menzel Habib project, which, according to Voltalia, will enable the optimisation of the construction and maintenance of both sites.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, said: “This milestone not only strengthens our presence in a region with strong solar potential, but also enables us to support the country’s energy ambitions more closely.”

Each of Voltalia’s three solar PV projects will be similar in size to the 120MW Kairouan solar project, which is currently the largest operational PV plant in Tunisia. This project helped increase the country’s installed solar PV capacity to nearly 500MW by the end of 2025, according to data from trade body Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA).

However, the cumulative installed capacity for Tunisia might be higher than this, as the country was amongst the largest importers of Chinese PV products in Africa (subscription required) last year, according to a recent report from AFSIA.

The construction of Voltalia’s solar PV portfolio will accelerate Tunisia’s energy transition, as the government aims to produce 30% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.