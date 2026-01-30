Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

A 132MW solar PV project from French renewables company Voltalia has been selected by the Tunisian government for construction.
Located in the Gabès region in south-east Tunisia, construction for the Wadi solar PV project will begin in 2027 with commissioning scheduled for 2028.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
This is the third project the company has been awarded in Tunisia, following the 130MW Sagdoud project in May 2024 and the 139MW Menzel Habib project in December of that year.
The Wadi project will be located near the Menzel Habib project, which, according to Voltalia, will enable the optimisation of the construction and maintenance of both sites.
Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, said: “This milestone not only strengthens our presence in a region with strong solar potential, but also enables us to support the country’s energy ambitions more closely.”
Each of Voltalia’s three solar PV projects will be similar in size to the 120MW Kairouan solar project, which is currently the largest operational PV plant in Tunisia. This project helped increase the country’s installed solar PV capacity to nearly 500MW by the end of 2025, according to data from trade body Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA).
However, the cumulative installed capacity for Tunisia might be higher than this, as the country was amongst the largest importers of Chinese PV products in Africa (subscription required) last year, according to a recent report from AFSIA.
The construction of Voltalia’s solar PV portfolio will accelerate Tunisia’s energy transition, as the government aims to produce 30% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.