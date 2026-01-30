Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 30, 2026
Projects, Power Plants
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

News

UNSW scientists demand enhanced UV testing protocols as TOPCon cells show unexpected vulnerability patterns

Features, Interviews

Westbridge Renewable receives approval to build 225MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta

News

Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

News

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

News

‘Clear and concerning’ rise in PV module defects – Kiwa PI Berlin

News

Korean-led consortium begins construction at 350MW solar PV plant in Texas

News

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

News

Europe renewables M&A in 2026: hotter markets, tougher filters—and the rise of platform-led execution

Features, Guest Blog

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Voltalia's RA Solar project in Egypt.
The Wadi solar project is Voltalia’s third PV project in Tunisia and is set to begin construction in 2027. Image: Voltalia

A 132MW solar PV project from French renewables company Voltalia has been selected by the Tunisian government for construction.

Located in the Gabès region in south-east Tunisia, construction for the Wadi solar PV project will begin in 2027 with commissioning scheduled for 2028.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This is the third project the company has been awarded in Tunisia, following the 130MW Sagdoud project in May 2024 and the 139MW Menzel Habib project in December of that year.

The Wadi project will be located near the Menzel Habib project, which, according to Voltalia, will enable the optimisation of the construction and maintenance of both sites.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, said: “This milestone not only strengthens our presence in a region with strong solar potential, but also enables us to support the country’s energy ambitions more closely.”

Each of Voltalia’s three solar PV projects will be similar in size to the 120MW Kairouan solar project, which is currently the largest operational PV plant in Tunisia. This project helped increase the country’s installed solar PV capacity to nearly 500MW by the end of 2025, according to data from trade body Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA).

However, the cumulative installed capacity for Tunisia might be higher than this, as the country was amongst the largest importers of Chinese PV products in Africa (subscription required) last year, according to a recent report from AFSIA.

The construction of Voltalia’s solar PV portfolio will accelerate Tunisia’s energy transition, as the government aims to produce 30% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

northern africa, pv power plants, tunisia, voltalia

Read Next

Hybrid solar-wind park, surrounded by trees, from European Energy in Sweden

Europe renewables M&A in 2026: hotter markets, tougher filters—and the rise of platform-led execution

January 29, 2026
Renewables-specific M&A platforms offer project buyers and sellers transparency and efficiency in Europe’s increasingly selective deal environment, writes Ksenia Dray.
BESS contracted volumes vs long-term PPA volumes

Renewables pricing in Europe and US set for major recalibration – Pexapark

January 29, 2026
Clean energy pricing in Europe and America is set for a decisive adjustment in 2026 as record deployment levels collide with heightened market volatility and policy headwinds.
A massive 38GW of solar capacity was added in 2025, yet curtailment emerged as a key theme of the year. Image: SECI.

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

January 28, 2026
India’s power system faced growing integration challenges in 2025 as solar curtailment emerged as an early signal of insufficient grid flexibility, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember.
The program will be administered by the Maryland Energy Administration, using capital from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund. Image: State of Maryland.

Maryland commits US$70 million to solar and energy storage financing programme

January 28, 2026
Maryland has launched a Solar and Energy Storage Gap Financing Program, committing US$70 million to support clean energy projects.
fraunhofer ise

Fraunhofer ISE launches ‘world first’ medium-voltage PV pilot

January 28, 2026
Fraunhofer ISE is exploring how medium-voltage technology can reduce the use of raw materials such as copper and aluminium in PV systems.
The funds will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

January 27, 2026
Texas-based IPP Catalyze has secured tax equity financing from RBC Community Investments to support its 100MW solar project portfolio across the US. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Westbridge Renewable receives approval to build 225MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Alberta

News

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

News

Clean energy conquers coal as Australia’s NEM delivers historic 51% renewables quarter

News

US finds ‘countervailable subsidies’ of 117.4% behind Chinese PV cell imports, plans to impose matching import duties

News

India faces rising solar curtailment as grid struggles to adapt – report

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA