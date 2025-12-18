Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 18, 2025
Projects, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

News

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Features, Interviews

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

News

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

News

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

News

Unlocking maximum value from G12 modules on tracker systems

Features, Guest Blog

Grenergy secures funding for 172MW Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

News

Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

News

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Delegates from AMEA Power and the Tunisian government for the commercial operations launch of a 120MW solar PV plant
The 120MW Kairouan solar project is the first renewable energy project in Tunisia to reach commercial operations. Image: AMEA Power.

UAE-based renewables developer AMEA Power has commissioned a 120MW solar PV plant in the central Tunisian governorate of Kairouan, the country’s largest operational PV project.

Construction of the Kairouan solar project began in May 2024 and marks the first renewable energy project in Tunisia with an installed capacity above 100MW, according to the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project achieved several other milestones in the country, aside from being the largest renewables project in terms of volume.

It is the first renewable energy project under the concessions regime – a tender programme from the Tunisian government for projects with an installed capacity above 10MW – to achieve both financial close and commercial operation.

Financing for the project was secured in September 2023 with the participation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) with a US$86 million financing.

According to the company, it is also the first renewable energy project to inject power directly into the national utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) 225kV high-voltage transmission network.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “The commissioning of this solar power plant marks an important milestone for Tunisia’s energy transition. As the first project under the concession regime to enter operation, and the first renewable energy facility connected to the 225 kV grid, it strengthens the country’s energy security by delivering clean and reliable electricity.”

AMEA Power’s 120MW solar PV plant marks the first project to reach commercial operations in Tunisia, as other projects of 100MW or more are expected to be built in the coming years. This includes two projects from independent power producer (IPP) Qair with a combined capacity of 298MW, a 120MW PV plant from renewables developer Scatec and French renewables Voltalia’s 130MW project in the central Gafsa governorate, among others.

The commissioning of these 100MW+ projects will provide a much-needed boost to Tunisia’s solar PV sector, as the country had less than 1GW installed capacity (770MW) at the end of 2024, according to data from think tank Ember.

amea power, mena, project commissioning, tunisia, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Aerial view of the Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

Grenergy secures funding for 172MW Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

December 18, 2025
Spanish IPP Grenergy has secured a senior non-recourse financing agreement worth €98.8 million for the172MW Ayora solar PV project in Spain.
One of Ellomay Capital's Italian projects.

Italy awards 1.1GW of solar PV in NZIA auction

December 11, 2025
Italy has awarded 88 projects for a combined 1.1GW of solar PV in its Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) non-price criteria FER-X auction.
Image: Scatec

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

December 8, 2025
Norwegian renewable energy firm Scatec has signed equity deals for a massive solar-plus-storage project in Egypt and begun operations at a site in South Africa.
Image: Ecopetrol.

Colombia launches solar PV arm, targets 650MW portfolio

December 8, 2025
The Colombian government has created Gecelca Solar, a solar PV-focused arm of its public utility company Gecelca.
Huasun launches new heterojunction module with 2,000V system voltage

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

November 28, 2025
Chinese module manufacturer Huasun Energy has launched a new heterojunction module with a 760 W output, a 2,000 V system voltage and 24.5% module efficiency.
Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.

India adds 11GW solar PV in Q3 2025 – IEEFA

November 26, 2025
India has added 11GW of solar PV capacity during the third quarter of 2025, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

News

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

News

Solar inverter market to shrink in 2025-26 amid uncertainty in China, US, EU

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland