AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

The project achieved several other milestones in the country, aside from being the largest renewables project in terms of volume.

It is the first renewable energy project under the concessions regime – a tender programme from the Tunisian government for projects with an installed capacity above 10MW – to achieve both financial close and commercial operation.

Financing for the project was secured in September 2023 with the participation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) with a US$86 million financing.

According to the company, it is also the first renewable energy project to inject power directly into the national utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) 225kV high-voltage transmission network.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “The commissioning of this solar power plant marks an important milestone for Tunisia’s energy transition. As the first project under the concession regime to enter operation, and the first renewable energy facility connected to the 225 kV grid, it strengthens the country’s energy security by delivering clean and reliable electricity.”

AMEA Power’s 120MW solar PV plant marks the first project to reach commercial operations in Tunisia, as other projects of 100MW or more are expected to be built in the coming years. This includes two projects from independent power producer (IPP) Qair with a combined capacity of 298MW, a 120MW PV plant from renewables developer Scatec and French renewables Voltalia’s 130MW project in the central Gafsa governorate, among others.

The commissioning of these 100MW+ projects will provide a much-needed boost to Tunisia’s solar PV sector, as the country had less than 1GW installed capacity (770MW) at the end of 2024, according to data from think tank Ember.