Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Co-location: a strategic opportunity for renewable developers

Guest Blog, Features

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

News

Australia’s Northern Territory to scrap ‘reckless’ 50% renewables by 2030 target

News

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

News

‘Massive’ PV underperformance is a data problem, says industry panel

News

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

News

Canadian Solar reports stable Q4 revenues, falling year-on-year profits

News

Overcoming the ‘active constraint’ of grid capacity in the digital age

Features, Interviews

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

Meridian sets construction date for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz recently penned a solar PV PPA with Scatec. Image: Qair.

French independent power producer (IPP) Qair has inked power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Tunisian state utility Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) for 298MW of solar PV.

The PPAs encompass the 100MW Gafsa and 198MW El Khobna solar PV power plants located in the country’s geographical centre. The two solar PV plants were successful in a tender for over 500MW of solar capacity at the end of last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It is the latest PPA that Tunisia’s STEG has inked this week. STEG previously signed a similar deal with Norwegian renewable energy developer Scatec for a 120MW solar PV plant, as reported by PV Tech earlier this week.

Qair said its projects are expected to be operational by 2027 and could generate around 1,000GWh of electricity annually. It will support the country in achieving its 30% renewable energy by 2030 target.

Louis Blanchard, president of Qair Group, said Tunisia holds “significant importance” for Qair.

“These projects underscore our Group’s dedication to supporting the energy goals of our partner nations and driving meaningful progress in the global energy transition,” Blanchard added.

Qair has operated in Tunisia since 2015 and is currently building two solar PV power plants with a combined capacity of 20MW. Furthermore, Qair is developing a pipeline of nearly 900MW of renewable energy projects.

Figures from Enerdata suggest that Tunisia will need to invest around US$300 million a year until 2030 to reach a threshold of 500MW of annual renewable energy capacity additions if it is to hit its renewables target.

Elsewhere, Qair has seen a 26MW solar PV project in Castellammare, Sicily, secured in the 16th tender of the FER 1 Decree administered by Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the national energy agency. This came off the back of the company commissioning its first fully developed solar PV plant in Italy, with a capacity of 8.7MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
power purchase agreement, power purchase agreements, ppa, pv power plants, qair, solar pv, steg, tunisia

Read Next

LSSEU2025-329

‘Massive’ PV underperformance is a data problem, says industry panel

March 26, 2025
Speakers at LSSEU in Lisbon said that underperformance is a "massive" problem in the PV industry, which can be solved with "good data".
Image: European Energy.

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

March 26, 2025
European Energy has inaugurated a 58MW solar PV plant and started construction of its second project, a 106MW solar park, in Victoria.
The project will consist of 250,000 solar PV modules. Image: Meridian Energy.

Meridian sets construction date for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

March 26, 2025
Meridian Energy will begin construction of its 120MW Ruakākā Solar Farm in Tai Tokerau Northland, New Zealand, in August 2025.
Pexapark PPA capacity to February 2025.

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

March 25, 2025
Europe saw a 4% month-on-month decline in number of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in February 2025, according to Pexapark.
The Paramount solar project in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh seeks 2.6GW of solar capacity in latest tender

March 25, 2025
Bangladesh has launched a tender for new solar projects, seeking to connect 2,605MW of new solar capacity to the country’s grid.
The Benban solar park in Egypt.

Scatec pens 120MW solar PPA with Tunisian state utility company

March 25, 2025
Scatec has penned a 25-year PPA with Tunisian state utility Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz for a 120MW solar PV power plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

News

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

News

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.