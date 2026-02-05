Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 5, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

News

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

News

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

News

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

News

Cost the key consideration in European supply chains as reliance on China remains

News

‘Different production profiles with one grid connection’: solutions to Europe’s grid capacity crunch

News

Avangrid commissions 269MW solar PV in Oregon

News

Zelestra inks 176MW Texas solar PV PPA with Meta, 50MW in Ohio with AEPEP

News

Enphase to cut 160 jobs globally, as Q4 microinverter shipments drop to 682MW

News

US defends IRA domestic content bonus after China scores WTO win

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Turkey Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar signs agreement with Saudi Arabia to develop 5GW of renewables in Turkey
2GW of solar PV will be developed in a first phase, according to Turkish Energy Ministry, pictured above (left). Alparslan Bayraktar via Twitter/X.

The governments of Turkey and Saudi Arabia have signed a 5GW renewables agreement to develop power plants in the former country.

Under the agreement, the Turkish government aims to have Saudi Arabian companies build solar PV and wind projects across the country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This will start with a first phase of 2GW solar PV portfolio in the central province of Sivas and the southern province of Karaman.

“We consider these investments, which are among the most important examples of direct foreign investment in our energy sector, to be entirely financed through external financing,” said Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bayraktar added that international financial institutions will also participate in the financing of the projects through loans. According to the Energy Minister, the 2GW solar portfolio will have an estimated investment of nearly US$2 billion.

Electricity prices for the solar plants have been set at €1,995 cents per kWh in the Karaman province, while electricity prices for projects in Sivas have been set at €2,345 cents per kWh.

Moreover, the solar power plants in the first phase will use 50% of domestic content, in a move to boost Turkey’s own solar manufacturing industry. Last year, the country secured US$2.5 billion in solar cell investments from four Turkish companies and Chinese solar manufacturer Astronergy, which at the time said it would also establish a TOPCon research and development facility in the central southern province of Adana.

This agreement will boost the country’s renewable energy growth and contribute towards Turkey’s target to reach 120GW of installed solar PV and wind capacity by 2035. In 2025 alone, Turkey added 4.5GW of solar PV and had nearly 25GW of operational capacity cumulatively, according to data from Turkish transmission system operator TEIAS.

development agreement, saudi arabia, turkey, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: SEC.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: Australia’s solar sector continues momentum with 222GWh peak daily output in January 2026

February 4, 2026
The latest edition in our NEM Data Spotlight series delves into solar PV data from January 2026 and how it hit a daily peak of 222GWh.
Image: European Energy.

Clean energy conquers coal as Australia’s NEM delivers historic 51% renewables quarter

January 29, 2026
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has announced that renewable energy sources supplied more than half of the quarterly energy demand in the National Electricity Market (NEM) for the first time.
A Nextpower project.

Nextpower begins testing power conversion technology

January 28, 2026
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has begun testing products in its new power-conversion line, with initial pilot deployments scheduled for later this year.
A Sonnedix project in Italy.

Italy solar PV additions decrease to 6.4GW in 2025

January 22, 2026
New solar PV installations in Italy have reached 6.4GW in 2025, according to the latest data from transmission system operator Terna.
MENA region to have the highest renewable capacity growth between 2024 to 2040 - DNV

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

January 14, 2026
DNV has forecast that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will add 860GW of new solar PV by 2040.
Image: Bright Energy Investments.

Synergy awarded greenlight for 2GW wind, solar and battery storage site in Western Australia

January 14, 2026
SynergyRED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synergy, has secured environmental approval for a 2GW solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Western Australia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia: EnergyCo seeks federal approval for 6GW New England REZ transmission backbone spanning 315km

News

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

News

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

News

US defends IRA domestic content bonus after China scores WTO win

News

Tonic Group secures fast-track federal approval for 75MW Western Australia solar-battery project

News

Zelestra inks 176MW Texas solar PV PPA with Meta, 50MW in Ohio with AEPEP

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA