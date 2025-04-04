Subscribe To Premium
By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Astronergy, four Turkish PV manufacturers to invest US$2.5 billion in solar cell plants
Astronergy also aims to establish a TOPCon R&D facility in Turkey. Image: Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology via YouTube.

Chinese-owned solar manufacturer Astronergy has made plans to invest US$584 million in a solar cell plant in Turkey.

This investment is part of Turkey’s High Tech Turkiye Investment Incentive Programme (HIT-30) launched last year with a US$30 billion incentive from the government to support companies in several industries, including solar PV, and establish manufacturing capacity in the country.

Along with the construction of a solar cell manufacturing plant, Astronergy aims to establish a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) research and development (R&D) center. The project will be located in the central southern province of Adana.

Most of the solar cell production (80%) in the Turkish plant will be aimed at exports.

“We will establish a TOPCon R&D center to drive local technological innovation, which will create job positions for more local talents and contribute to Turkey’s green transformation goals,” said Chuan Lu, chairman and CEO at Astronergy.

PV Tech reached out to Astronergy regarding details on the Turkish solar cell plant.

Astronergy was among five solar manufacturers that will build solar cell capacity in Turkey, according to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Technology. The other companies are Alfa Solar Energy, CW Solar Cell Energy, Elin Semiconductor Technologies and Schmid Pekintaş Solar Energy Systems.

All five manufacturers combined will invest over US$2.5 billion in the construction of solar cell plants across the country.

Alfa Solar Energy solar cell processing plant will be located in the northwestern province of Kirklareli, near the border with Bulgaria and will invest US$390 million. CW Solar Cell Energy investment in a solar cell plant will be US$520 million and located in the central province of Ankara. Elin is expected to invest US$387 million with the solar cell plant located in the central province of Sivas; while Schmid has the largest investment with US$683 million and will be located in the northwestern province of Düzce.

Read Next

606_Mission_Solar_PhotosByGaryPerkins_2015-e1423764318918

OCI Holdings to build 2GW solar cell plant in Texas

March 20, 2025
Through its US subsidiary, Mission Solar Energy, the Korean company will invest US$265 million in the construction of the plant.
Freyr manufacturing facilities.

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

March 18, 2025
Construction of the solar cell plant is expected to begin in mid-year 2025 with commercial production beginning in the second half of 2026.
An Astronergy manufacturing facility.
Sponsored

‘The pressure of profits is always the big challenge’: Astronergy looks back on 2024, and ahead to 2025

February 27, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Astronergy chief marketing officer Samuel Zhang about the company's successes in 2024, and impact of patent disputes.
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar during the latest solar PV tender ceremony

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

February 5, 2025
The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey has awarded 800MW of solar PV in its latest auction.
Runergy employees with the first solar panel produced at the Alabama plant, US

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

February 4, 2025
The US has surpassed 50GW of annual nameplate capacity for module capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
Premier Energies recently opened a 1.5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. Image: Premier Energies.

Premier Energies halts solar cell plant in the US amidst policy uncertainty

February 4, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has put under review its plan to build a solar cell plant in the US due to policy uncertainty.

