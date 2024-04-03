Subscribe To Premium
TÜV Rheinland awards DMEGC Solar laboratory competence accreditation

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

DMEGC Solar panels at a Tornasol Fotovoltaica project in Spain.
DMEGC Solar expects the award to accelerate the timeline for a number of its solar projects, as it will be able to complete testing and accreditation work at its PV Test Center. Image: DMEGC Solar via X

Chinese module manufacturer DMEGC Solar has received an award from German quality assurance and testing group TÜV Rheinland to conduct module testing operations at its own facilities.

The award, the Acknowledgement of a Manufacturer’s Laboratory Competence, signifies that a factory meets the testing group’s standards of “laboratory management and technical capabilities,” according to DMEGC Solar, and demonstrates the German company’s faith in the Chinese manufacturer’s laboratory environment, equipment, testing capabilities and maintenance. TÜV Rheinland granted the award on 19 March, and DMEGC Solar announced the award last week.

The Chinese company also noted that the award will accelerate the timeline for a number of its solar projects, as it will be able to complete testing and accreditation work at its PV test centre, rather than having to ship modules to TÜV Rheinland facilities for assessment.

This is not the first time TÜV Rheinland has granted such an award, having given the same accreditation to fellow Chinese manufacturer Runergy last October.

The news follows a number of developments in the area of solar standardisation, including nine leading module manufacturers agreeing on a standard size for rectangular silicon wafer modules last July.

The award is also not DMEGC Solar’s first involvement with TÜV Rheinland, with the German firm awarding the Chinese developer an extended stress test certification in December last year, suggesting that the company has confidence in both DMEGC Solar’s products, and operating processes, with regard to compliance with industry standards.

Such confidence could be of benefit for DMEGC Solar, which started commercial operations at a new manufacturing base in China, with an annual production capacity of 5GW, last year, as it looks to expand its manufacturing output.

acknowledgement of a manufacturer's laboratory competence, asia, china, DMEGC Solar, manufacturing, standards, testing, tuv rheinland

