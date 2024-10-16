Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US adds 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

News

Altus Power announces ‘strategic alternatives review’ to improve access to capital

News

US adds 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023

News

IEA: ‘Major risks’ to energy security as clean transition gathers pace

News

How an AI chatbot could be the next step in solar asset management

News

Meet Solar GPT, the future of PV asset management

Features, Interviews

Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

News

ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

News

Netherlands to scrap net metering, PV sector calls for self-consumption incentives

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
The US has already added 14.3GWac of utility-scale solar in the first eight months of 2024. Image: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The US added a record 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023 and has already added 14.3GWac in the first eight months of 2024, around 70% more than in the same period of 2023.

This would suggest that 2024 will be a record year for the US utility-scale solar sector, and this is a key takeaway from the latest report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a leading Californian research centre. ‘Utility-scale Solar, 2024 Edition’ breaks down the US utility-scale solar sector, alongside distributed industries, to provide a snapshot of the county’s solar profile.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The report notes that the US’ total cumulative installed solar capacity has almost reached 200GWdc, and the authors expect the US to break this threshold in 2024. This will be a key step on the path to reaching 600GWdc of installed capacity by 2033, as forecast by the report, and shown in the graph below.

2023 was also a banner year for solar-plus storage deployments, with the US adding 52 projects, with a total capacity of 5.3GWac of PV and 3GW/10.5GWh, to its solar-plus-storage portfolio. The report notes that the majority of these new installations took place in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) grid and the non-ISO West, demonstrating the growth of storage projects in the west of the country.

However, one area that has not seen significant year-on-year growth is the number of solar projects in ‘energy communities’. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) introduced a tax credit adder for projects located in such communities, such as areas historically reliant on coal production for employment, aiming to replace fossil fuel positions with those in solar.

The report notes that such tax credits have yet to take effect. In 2021 and 2022, respectively, the percentage of solar projects larger than 5MW built in energy communities accounted for 51% and 52% of all installations. This figure fell slightly to 49% in 2023 and 49% in the first half of 2024.

Regional variation

The report also notes that the US market “is becoming more geographically diverse”, with the Electric Relaibility Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid adding 4.2GWac of new capacity in 2023, the most in the country. Strikingly, CAISO only added the fourth-most new capacity—2.7GWac of new projects—behind both non-ISO grids in the south-east and the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection (PJM).

Despite the relative growth in Texas, California remains the state with the highest penetration of solar power, expressed as a percentage of the state’s total in-state generation. The graph below shows how solar accounted for 27.7% of California’s in-state power generation in 2022, which increased to 28.2%, by far the most in the country.

This graph includes the top ten states by percentage of in-state electricity generation accounted for by solar, and it is an encouraging development that four of the US’ ten largest solar markets by installed capacity—California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah—are included in this graph, suggesting that solar power can form a cornerstone of large-scale energy generation.

California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah are the largest, sixth-largest, eighth-largest and tenth-largest markets by cumulative installed capacity, with 18.1GWac, 3.9GWac, 3.2GWac and 1.6GWac of capacity, respectively.

The role of the IRA

The IRA has had a profound impact on the US solar sector, helping to drive a near quadrupling of PV manufacturing capacity since its passage, and establishing a tax credit transferability market that is worth more than US$11 billion. The Berkeley Lab report also suggests that the continued positive tax benefits for solar developers enshrined by the IRA has helped minimise the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) in the solar sector.

The graph below shows Berkeley Lab’s forecasts for LCOE with and without IRA tax credits in place, with the average cost of electricity ranging from US$30.52/MWh, with IRA tax credits, to US$46.48/MW, without such credits, a significant difference.

This is particularly significant considering that both average power purchase agreement (PPA) price and LCOE without tax credits increased between 2022 and 2023, reversing a years-long decline of prices, showing the importance of the IRA tax credits in keeping the cost of electricity down.

However, at this year’s RE+ event in California, project developers and domestic manufacturers were at odds over the purpose of the IRA; there is no doubt that it is responsible for significant financial change in the US solar sector, but there is uncertainty as to where the new financing should be invested.

Grids remain a challenge

Electricity infrastructure remains a key challenge for the US solar sector. The Berkeley Lab report notes that more than 1TW of utility-scale solar is currently waiting for grid connection, accounting for more than one-third of all power projects awaiting grid access.

Greater investment in grid infrastructure will be vital to commission many of the projects – which have received financial support and, in some cases, been built – and minimise curtailment rates. Curtailment rates have reached 3% in the CAISO grid in both 2022 and 2023, as shown in the graph below.

Meanwhile, curtailment rates in the ERCOT grid remain higher, reaching 7.3% in 2023, but this is a decline from the 9.4% reported in 2021 and the 10% reported in 2022, as shown in the graph below.

Our publisher Solar Media is hosting the 11th Solar & Storage Finance USA Summit, 22-23 October at 360 Madison Avenue in New York. Topics will include discussion around the shifting political and regulatory landscape, complex financing strategies and exploring emerging states for renewables. See the official site for more details.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

22 October 2024
New York, USA
Returning for its 11th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, berkeley lab, data, grids, lawrence berkeley laboratory, reports, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Altus Power distributed solar facilities.

Altus Power announces ‘strategic alternatives review’ to improve access to capital

October 16, 2024
Board chair Christine Detrick cited an "ongoing disconnect between the share price and our view of intrinsic value."
Image: Frédéric Paulussen via Unsplash

IEA: ‘Major risks’ to energy security as clean transition gathers pace

October 16, 2024
In its World Energy Outlook 2024 report, the IEA said that geopolitical tensions and fragmentation are “major risks” for international energy supply security
image-13

Solarcycle, Runergy ink 4GW US recycled solar glass deal

October 15, 2024
The deal pertains to Runergy’s operations in the US, where it operates a 2GW TOPCon module production facility in the state of Alabama.
A SUNfarming project in Germany.

Report: EU must implement policies to define and support ‘nature-inclusive solar’

October 15, 2024
The EU would benefit from policies to develop 'nature-inclusive solar', according to SolarPower Europe and the Nature Conservancy.
The Chino Valley solar project in Arizona. Image: Arizona Public Services

JP Morgan, Capital One provide US$260 million for 300MW Arizona solar PV project

October 15, 2024
US independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight has secured US$260 million in tax-equity finance from investment banks JP Morgan and Capital One, to aid in the development of a 300MW solar PV power plant in Pinal County, Arizona.
Solar panels in Nebraska.

IRENA: Solar PV is the only technology on track to meet 2030 investment targets

October 14, 2024
The world will need to invest US$1.5 trillion per year until 2030 to meet the target of tripling clean power capacity by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

News

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

News

ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

News

JP Morgan, Capital One provide US$260 million for 300MW Arizona solar PV project

News

Solarcycle, Runergy ink 4GW US recycled solar glass deal

News

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.