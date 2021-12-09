Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US anti-forced labour legislation gathers momentum as new bill passes House of Representatives

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

US anti-forced labour legislation gathers momentum as new bill passes House of Representatives

News

SunPower bids to ease PV affordability hurdles through new financial services launch

News

Investor KKR targets utility-scale solar, energy storage acquisitions after new platform launch

News

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

News

AES launches ‘first-of-its-kind’, AI-driven solar installation robot

News

ReneSola misses Q3 revenue estimate as pipeline maintains growth

News

AMERICAS ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables raises US$98m, Westbridge Energy buys 75% stake in solar and storage developer

News

RWE to invest US$17bn in German renewables portfolio, looking to hire 200 new staff

News

LevelTen Energy partners real estate firm to simplify corporate PPA process

News

Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
If passed, the Bill would see imports from the Xinjiang region seized at the US border unless importers can supply clear evidence the goods were not a product of forced labour. Image: Pixabay

The US House of Representatives has passed the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, which aims to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region, by an overwhelming 428-1 in a move that could have serious consequences for the country’s solar industry.

For the act to become law, it must also pass the Senate and be signed by US President Joe Biden, however a similar, yet separate bill – tabled by Republican Senator Marco Rubio – has already garnered support in the Senate.

If passed in full, the bill would demand the Department of Homeland Security create a list of entities that collaborate with the Chinese government in Xinjiang and ban those goods from entering the US.

A “rebuttable presumption” clause assumes that all goods originating from Xinjiang are made with forced labour, and are therefore banned, unless the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner gives an exception.

Republicans had previously accused Biden and the Democrats of dragging their feet on the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, claiming action on the subject to be potentially damaging to the President’s clean energy goals.

Last month, Democrat Senator Jeff Merkley said “hesitancy” on the part of the Biden administration was down to concerns about “critical supply chains and the ability to clearly establish what material goods have been tainted by forced labour”.

But the Bill does include some exceptions. If the CBP commissioner determines “by clear and convincing evidence” that the imported items were not the product of forced labour then importation can go ahead.

The Bill said: “Forced labour exists within the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region’s system of mass internment camps, and throughout the region.

“It is the policy of the United States to prohibit the import of all goods […] manufactured, wholly or in part, by forced labour from the People’s Republic of China and particularly any such goods […] produced in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.”

The Bill was authored and introduced by democratic Congressman James McGovern, chairman of the House Rules Committee and co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

“No more business as usual,” said McGovern. “I am especially grateful to Speaker Pelosi for her longstanding and principled leadership on this issue and for getting it to the floor for a vote, and I urge the United States Senate to quickly pass this bill and get it to President Biden’s desk for his signature.”

Solar manufacturers are already navigating complex import restrictions relating to products from some Xinjiang-based polysilicon providers following this summer’s Withhold Release Order (WRO), which prohibited the importation into the United States of silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. or any of its subsidiaries.

PV Tech Premium has deciphered what the WRO means for the US solar sector.

While some manufacturers are working to establish supply chain transparency and provide documentation sufficient to prove there are no connections to forced labour in their supply chains, this is widely understood to be a complex process that could still be months away from being in place.

JinkoSolar, for example, has seen its module shipments seized in relation to the WRO and has responded by working to establish an integrated supply chain outside of mainland China – with polysilicon sourced from Wacker Chemie in Germany – however the manufacturer does not expect this product line to be producing at volume until the second half of next year.

More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china imports, forced labour, import ban, imports, us solar, US WRO, Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, WRO, xinjiang

Read Next

SunPower bids to ease PV affordability hurdles through new financial services launch

December 9, 2021
US residential solar installer SunPower has launched a new financial services product aimed at making domestic renewables more affordable.

US approves US$500m loan for First Solar’s India module production plant

December 8, 2021
A US development agency has approved up to US$500 million of debt financing for First Solar to support the manufacturer in setting up a thin film module production plant in India.

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

December 7, 2021
The US and China will account for a combined 57% of total forecasted solar capacity additions through 2030, with the countries adding 151.3GW and 436.9GW of solar capacity, respectively. Both countries have risks to this development, however, with the US needing to overcome trade and tariff problems, while China needs to ensure the reliability of PV production

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

December 2, 2021
Enel Green Power has named Paolo Romanacci as the new head of its North America division, overseeing all renewables activities in the US and Canada.

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

December 2, 2021
Renewables developer BayWa r.e. has acquired Beacon Solar, the solar distribution division of Beacon, and will look to “cross-sell” solar and roofing products in the near future as it continues to expand across the US.

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

December 1, 2021
Major US bank Wells Fargo has closed its maiden tax equity investment into a colocated solar-storage project currently under construction in New Mexico, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

AES launches ‘first-of-its-kind’, AI-driven solar installation robot

News

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

News

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News

Solar developer ib vogt signs US$45m loan agreement to finance international growth plans

News

US approves US$500m loan for First Solar’s India module production plant

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV TECH POWER VOLUME 29 OUT NOW—Get 35% off your first year

Solar’s 2030 blueprint
Subscribe