Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects

Latest

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

News

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

News

Warning over TOPCon and HTJ reliability

News

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

News

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

Features, Long Reads, News

Queensland earmarks AU$26 billion investment for renewables

News

95MW solar PV and battery plant fires up at Western Australian lithium mine

News

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

News

Leapton launches TOPCon module range, with maximum conversion efficiency of 22.95%

News

Spanish renewables company Elawan Energy to build 2GW solar projects in Italy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

The US installed 11.8GWdc of capacity in the first quarter of 2024 and added more than 40GW of solar capacity to the grid last year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

A report conducted in collaboration with Wood Mackenzie said the new capacity additions in Q1 2024 represented a record first quarter for the US solar industry and the second-largest quarter of installations ever, second only to Q4 2023. With the new additions, solar accounted for 75% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the grid in the US in Q1.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Geographically, Florida installed the most solar in Q1, with new additions totalling 2.7GWdc, followed by Texas (2.6GWdc). New installations from both states were mainly from utility-scale projects.

The utility-scale segment saw impressive growth in Q1 as the US installed 9.8GWdc in the quarter. SEIA said this was the largest Q1 ever for utility-scale deployment, more than double the volume of any previous Q1. It added that the spike in Q1 was driven by a backlog of projects that were slated to come online in 2023 but did not materialise until Q1 2024.

Additionally, the US government’s two-year tariff waiver on imported Southeast Asian crystalline silicon modules ends in June 2024. The temporary waiver has contributed to increased imports and higher module inventory levels. Modules imported under the waiver must be utilised within 180 days of the expiration of the waiver (3 December 2024). This has driven increased installation activity at the start of the year.

Aside from Florida and Texas, California and Nevada also played a significant role in the growth of the utility-scale segment.

Newly contracted utility-scale projects in Q1 2024 reached 4.4GWdc, with corporate and utility procurement cited as the main drivers.

Meanwhile, the residential segment in the US had its lowest quarter since Q1 2022 at 1.3GWdc, representing a 25% drop year-on-year and 18% quarter-on-quarter. Although slowdowns happened throughout the US, the drop was mainly influenced by California due to its transitions to the net billing tariff.

SEIA said a slowdown in Q1 is a typical phenomenon in the residential solar segment. In Q1 2024, 28 states experienced both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year declines in installed capacity due to high financing costs. In Texas, the installed capacity dropped for five quarters in a row. Top installers in Texas even experienced more than 60% reductions in installation volumes compared to Q1 2023.

Looking ahead, the US solar industry is expected to install about 40GWdc of capacity every year for the next five years. However, in both 2024 and 2025, growth is expected to be flat driven mostly by a slowdown in growth for utility-scale solar. Other factors, such as labour shortages, high voltage equipment constraints and continued trade policy uncertainty, will also slow down growth. Annual growth will average single digits between 2026 and 2029.

Total solar capacity in the US is expected to double over the next five years, growing to 438GW by 2029.

US manufacturing capacity

Aside from installed solar capacity, SEIA said domestic module manufacturing capacity increased to 26.6GW in Q1 2024, compared to 15.6GW in Q4 2023. If the capacity fully ramps up, it will be able to supply about 70% of domestic demand in the US. SEIA said the additions were the largest in the history of the US solar manufacturing industry.

Earlier this year, PV Tech featured an article written by Christian Roselund, senior policy analyst at Clean Energy Associates (CEA), who predicted that the US solar industry will have enhanced solar manufacturing capacity and clarity on the domestic content bonus, in addition to more restrictions on Chinese companies and products.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
installed capacity, pv power plants, seia, solar pv, us, usa, wood mackenzie, woodmac

Read Next

The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

June 6, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has made an initial closing on BlackRock’s investment.
Preparing the build of a community solar project. Image: Reactivate.

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

June 6, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$9.5 million into four institutions to examine the social impacts of utility-scale solar project siting.
Kathleen Valley Lithium Project is an AUD$951 million (US$633 million) venture. Image: Liontown Resources.

95MW solar PV and battery plant fires up at Western Australian lithium mine

June 6, 2024
Liontown Resources' 95MW hybrid power station, including solar, has started powering its Western Australian Kathleen Valley Lithium Project.
Elawan Energy solar PV projects

Spanish renewables company Elawan Energy to build 2GW solar projects in Italy

June 5, 2024
Spanish renewables firm Elawan Energy has established a joint venture to develop 2GW of solar PV projects in Italy.
us-doe-massachusetts-solar-and-storage-768x576

LCOE ranges tighten in Lazard’s latest financial report

June 5, 2024
US analyst Lazard notes that renewable energy technologies continue to have some of the lowest LCOE figures in the US.
A Masdar project.

Masdar starts building 760MW solar PV projects in Azerbaijan

June 5, 2024
The development includes the 445MW Bilasuvar solar PV project, the 315MW Neftchala solar PV project, in addition to a 240MW wind project.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

News

Record number of manufacturers and failures in Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

News

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Spanish renewables company Elawan Energy to build 2GW solar projects in Italy

News

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024