News

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

News

SOFARSOLAR putting power into the hands of consumers

News, Product Reviews

Perovskite solar company Tandem PV raises US$6m to build Californian manufacturing facility

News

Ventient Energy acquires 240MW PV portfolio in Spain

News

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

Features, Interviews

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

News

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

News

Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

News

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

Featured Articles, Features

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

News
A community microgrid in Borrego Springs, California. Image: Sempra Energy.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has been directed to integrate climate considerations into its policymaking just one month after it launched a solar tariff investigation that industry players have warned is already hampering the country’s clean energy transition.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced on Friday a department administrative order, which states that it is the policy of the DOC to incorporate climate considerations, including mitigation measures, adaptation and resilience measures, and environmental justice measures into its policies.

The order also establishes a DOC Climate Council, which will coordinate the department’s climate work and provide Secretary Raimondo with recommendations on addressing the climate crisis.

In a statement made on Earth Day (22 April), Raimondo said the DOC is prepared to leverage all of its bureaus to ensure the Biden administration and communities across the US have the data and resources they need to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“At the Department of Commerce we have been working tirelessly to use every tool at our disposal to help address this crisis and related economic impacts,” Raimondo said.

The comments were made one month after the DOC initiated an investigation into whether solar cells and modules assembled in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.

If the DOC rules in favour of the petition, tariffs of 50 – 250% could be applied to solar cells and/or modules from the four Southeast Asian countries and be applied retroactively, meaning the investigation is already causing widespread module supply issues in the US.

Some 83% of US companies have already had their module supply delayed or cancelled, according to a survey from trade body Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

In a blog published on Friday, SEIA said the Biden administration has imperilled its emissions reduction targets with the AD/CVD investigation that will slow solar and energy storage deployment growth and “cause the United States to go backward on its climate goals”.

With the US aiming to have a carbon-neutral power system by 2035, research published last year by the Department of Energy suggested solar PV could provide up to 40% of the country’s power demand by then, but only if annual installations quadruple by the middle of the decade.

While a record 23.6GWdc of solar was deployed in the US last year, research firm Wood Mackenzie has suggested the AD/CVD investigation could result in the loss of 16GW of deployment annually.

With some module suppliers reluctant to ship panels to the US until the DOC makes a preliminary decision in August, developer NextEra Energy revealed last week it expects that 2.1 – 2.8GW of 2022 of its solar and storage projects might shift from 2022 to 2023.

If the DOC does find evidence of circumvention in the current investigation and were to come up with a final determination in January 2023, the tariffs would not be known until Q1 of 2025, according to NextEra management.

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market.
Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

April 22, 2022
US solar players have hit out at the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) move to investigative alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), warning that the threat of tariffs is already jeopardising President Biden’s climate goals.

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

April 22, 2022
The US’ Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) that aims to address transmission grid planning and cost allocation issues in order to open up access to more renewable energy projects.

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

April 21, 2022
Michigan utility Consumers Energy and a coalition of customer groups have agreed on a plan that will see the company exit from coal by 2025 through deploying nearly 8GW of solar PV and 550MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2040.

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

April 14, 2022
Solar software company Raptor Maps has closed a US$22 million Series B raise that will be used to further develop its Raptor Solar software platform designed to enable utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar companies to make better use of their data.

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

April 14, 2022
There was almost 1TW of renewable energy capacity and an estimated 427GW of storage active in US interconnection queues at the end of 2021 according to a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) analysis, which also showed that queues were growing year-on-year.

Virginia bill opens tax exemption for residential and mixed-use PV systems

April 14, 2022
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law that will create a tax exemption for residential and mixed-use solar energy systems of up to 25kW.

