Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US DOE advances Origami Solar to semi-finals of national solar competition due to foldable module frame design

By Sean Rai-Roche
Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

US DOE advances Origami Solar to semi-finals of national solar competition due to foldable module frame design

News

EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

News

Trina Tracker launches Trina Smart Cloud that can ‘lower the LCOE’ for solar PV projects

News

Canadian Solar sells 635MWp PV project in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais

News

European Investment Fund commits US$56m to Everwood Capital’s plan for 1GW of solar projects

News

US developer Geenex Solar bags funding to advance PV and energy storage pipeline

News

PV 2030: The grid in 2030 – examining the changes needed

Featured Articles, Features

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

Shell acquiring US solar and energy storage developer Savion

News

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The competition is designed to spur innovations in the US solar sector. Image: Origami Solar/DOE via origamisolar.com.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded Origami Solar US$50,000 and advanced it to the semi-final round of the DOE’s American-Made Solar Prize competition after being impressed by the company’s folded solar frame.

The Origami Folded Frame is a patent-pending roll-formed steel solar module frame that dramatically lowers cost, reduces carbon emissions from production by more than 85% and “improves performance and value”, Origami Solar said.

The compay said its Folded Frame “is lower in material cost and significantly reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) impacts from production”, adding that it took “less time to make and can be sourced through US-based and other local or regional supply chains”.

“The new frame is readily manufacturable and will meet all IEC and UL standards,” it added.

The company said that while enormous progress had been made on the cost of solar modules, the same could not be said for the cost of frames that have been made of aluminium for half a century “with negligible gains from new innovation or cost reduction”.  

“It is exciting to see Origami Solar recognised by the DOE because steel frames have the potential to improve the mechanical durability of solar panels, especially large-format designs,” said Jenya Meydbray, CEO of downstream independent solar testing company PV Evolution Labs (PVEL).

“The reductions in cost and GHG impact from switching to steel are also great news for the industry and the planet. We look forward to testing these frames at PVEL early next year.”

Origami Solar will now compete for US$100,000 in the next round of the American-Made Solar Prize competition, a multi-million-dollar prize competition designed to energise solar innovation in the US.

“Switching from aluminium to steel module frames, which we’ve proven can be done, will transform the solar panel manufacturing industry and provide multiple benefits in lower cost, reduced emissions, secure supply chains, domestic job creation and added features,” said Eric Hafter, CEO and co-founder of Origami Solar.

“This is an entirely attainable opportunity to further drive solar power growth and accelerate the global clean energy transition.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
america-made solar prize, competition, doe, module frame, new technology, origami solar

Read Next

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

October 22, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is to fund projects aiming to extend the operational lifetime of solar PV projects to 50 years and support the development of advanced materials such as perovskites.

DOE sets new community solar target, requires 700% growth in 4 years

October 12, 2021
US Department of Energy (DOE) secretary Jennifer Granholm has announced a new National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP) target to have community solar projects provide 26GW of power and create US$1 billion in bill savings by 2025.

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

September 8, 2021
Solar PV could provide up to 40% of the US’ total power demand by 2035, but only if annual installations quadruple by the middle of the decade.

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

September 1, 2021
North American Solar manufacturer Silfab Solar has started to ship products from its new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Washington, doubling its previous production capacity to roughly 800MW per year

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

August 12, 2021
Nine US projects will receive funding from the country’s Department of Energy (DOE) to accelerate the commercialisation of technologies that can help integrate more solar electricity into the energy grid.

Bipartisan tax proposal to promote clean energy technologies launched in the US

July 28, 2021
Two US Senators have introduced a bipartisan energy tax proposal to encourage innovation in the clean energy sector and rapidly scale up new technologies.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

News

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

News

German energy supplier MVV buys rooftop PV provider and sister company

News

PV 2030: The race to the TOPCon

Featured Articles, Features

Adani Green Energy signs ‘world’s largest green PPA’ with SECI

News

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now