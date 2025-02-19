Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Renewables and co-located storage exist as ‘two business units sharing an address’

News

Heliene, Origami Solar sign steel frame PV module supply agreement

News

Data-driven techniques and robotics are among key trends in O&M

News

DP Energy sells permission for 325MW Canadian solar project to City of Medicine Hat

News

TrinaTracker opens 3GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

News

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

Features, Interviews

Gurīn Energy completes 75MW solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

Ecoener secures financing for 60MW solar PV plant in Dominican Republic

News

Tongwei drops Runergy majority share acquisition

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.
The supply agreement will start from April 2025, with Origami’s steel frames offered for Heliene’s 144 and 156 half-cut bifacial modules. Image: Origami Solar.

Canadian solar cell and module manufacturer Heliene has signed a multi-year steel frame PV module supply agreement with PV frame producer Origami Solar.

Starting from April 2025, buyers of Heliene’s 144 and 156 half-cut bifacial modules will be given the opportunity to use Origami’s US-made steel frames on top of the existing aluminium frame options.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the companies, Origami’s steel frames offer an increased product resilience and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while providing a cost reduced and scalable source of domestic steel frames.

PV Tech Premium recently spoke with Gregg Patterson, CEO at Origami Solar, about the advantages of steel frames compared to aluminium ones and how the former provide an advantage to solar projects with an extreme wind loading.

This supply agreement comes days after Origami Solar started production of domestic steel frames for PV modules at its production line in Arkansas. The company announced the start of production days after US president Donald Trump introduced a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports earlier this month.

Outside of Arkansas, Origami has also established a frame roll-forming manufacturing line in Houston, Texas, a state with an increased presence of solar module manufacturers with the likes of Freyr, Canadian Solar, SEG Solar and Toyo either boasting operational capacity, or having announced module assembly plants.

“Integrating Origami’s steel frames into our 144 and 156 HC M10 SL modules enables Heliene to offer developers an affordable and sustainable domestic module,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. “This partnership aligns with our mission to strengthen the domestic solar supply chain while optimising product value and minimizing environmental impact.”

This is the latest supply agreement Heliene has made to secure a domestic supply chain in the US. In September 2024 the solar manufacturer signed a supply deal with recycling firm Solarcycle to buy recycled glass for use in the production of new modules. A month before, the company signed a 1GW US-made silicon wafer supply deal with Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
domestic manufacturing, heliene, origami solar, steel frame, supply agreements, us

Read Next

Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

February 18, 2025
Sunnova said the job cuts are part of “an optimisation of its business" and the cuts will save around US$35 million.
LONGi offices.

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

February 18, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Jinko Solar.
A community solar project in Massachusetts.

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

February 17, 2025
Round-up of community solar news with new legislations progressing in the US states of Missouri and Iowa, while New Mexico started construction on the first project in the state.
Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

February 17, 2025
Lee Zeldin said the EPA should "reassume responsibility" for funds issued under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

PJM fast-tracking interconnection plan could favour gas-fired plants over renewables

February 14, 2025
Environmental Law & Policy Center argued that PJM’s scoring system would favour specific resource classes, such as combined cycle gas.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

February 13, 2025
A report from CEA says that the impact of the new Republican administration on the provisions under the IRA remains “uncertain”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

LONGi files lawsuit against Jinko Solar in the US

News

Sunnova to cut 300 jobs amid ‘high interest rates’ and ‘policy uncertainty’

News

Upcoming Events

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.