Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

The period for which aluminium frames were analysed to determine antidumping activities from Chinese exports was between the beginning of January 2022 and 30 September 2024. This is a period within which it was determined that “it has been observed that the unit price of imports of PRC (People’s Republic of China) origin broke and suppressed the domestic unit sales price of the domestic production branch in the period”.

In its notification regarding the launch of an antidumping investigation on Chinese aluminium frames, the Ministry of Trade wrote: “As a result of the investigation, it was determined that there was sufficient information, documents and evidence to initiate an antidumping investigation, and with the decision of the Unfair Competition Assessment Board in Imports, it was decided to initiate an antidumping investigation for the product in question originating from the PRC within the framework of Article 20 of the regulation.”

The same was written for the investigation regarding junction boxes, with the period analysed covering a slightly longer period, until the end of 2024.

More details, along with the decision from the Ministry of Trade, can be found here (in Turkish) for the junction boxes investigation and here (in Turkish) for the aluminium frames.

This is the latest antidumping investigation from Turkey regarding the solar PV industry. In October 2024, the Turkish government applied a US$25/m2 antidumping tariff to solar module products imported from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Croatia and Jordan. Four solar manufacturers were exempted from duties in that decision, which included a unit of Jinko Solar in Malaysia, units of JA Solar, Trina Solar and Vietnamese manufacturer Vina Solar in Vietnam and another unit of Trina Solar in Thailand.

More recently, five solar manufacturers – four local companies and Chinese-owned Astronergy – made plans to invest over US$2.5 billion in the construction of solar cell plants across Turkey. No details regarding the annual nameplate capacity of any of the plants were disclosed at the time.