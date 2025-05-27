Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Europe

Latest

Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

News

Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

LONGi director steps down to head up R&D centre

News

EU adds further solar PV manufacturing support to NZIA

News

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

News

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

Features, Guest Blog

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

News

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

News

Australia: EnergyCo proposes New South Wales’ first urban renewable energy zone

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Shipping containers on a boat.
‘It was determined that there was sufficient information, documents and evidence to initiate an antidumping investigation,’ wrote the Ministry of Trade. Image: Rinson Chory, via Unsplash.

The Turkish Ministry of Trade has started an antidumping investigation on solar PV aluminium frames and junction boxes coming from China.

Turkish companies Arslan Aluminium, Lazer Solar Energy Aluminium Systems and Pantech Aluminium filed the requests regarding the alleged antidumping of PV aluminium frames, while Ekinler Industry and Hatko called for the investigation into junction boxes.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The period for which aluminium frames were analysed to determine antidumping activities from Chinese exports was between the beginning of January 2022 and 30 September 2024. This is a period within which it was determined that “it has been observed that the unit price of imports of PRC (People’s Republic of China) origin broke and suppressed the domestic unit sales price of the domestic production branch in the period”.

In its notification regarding the launch of an antidumping investigation on Chinese aluminium frames, the Ministry of Trade wrote: “As a result of the investigation, it was determined that there was sufficient information, documents and evidence to initiate an antidumping investigation, and with the decision of the Unfair Competition Assessment Board in Imports, it was decided to initiate an antidumping investigation for the product in question originating from the PRC within the framework of Article 20 of the regulation.”

The same was written for the investigation regarding junction boxes, with the period analysed covering a slightly longer period, until the end of 2024.

More details, along with the decision from the Ministry of Trade, can be found here (in Turkish) for the junction boxes investigation and here (in Turkish) for the aluminium frames.

This is the latest antidumping investigation from Turkey regarding the solar PV industry. In October 2024, the Turkish government applied a US$25/m2 antidumping tariff to solar module products imported from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Croatia and Jordan. Four solar manufacturers were exempted from duties in that decision, which included a unit of Jinko Solar in Malaysia, units of JA Solar, Trina Solar and Vietnamese manufacturer Vina Solar in Vietnam and another unit of Trina Solar in Thailand.

More recently, five solar manufacturers – four local companies and Chinese-owned Astronergy – made plans to invest over US$2.5 billion in the construction of solar cell plants across Turkey. No details regarding the annual nameplate capacity of any of the plants were disclosed at the time.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
aluminium, antidumping, china, junction boxes, module frame, turkey

Read Next

LONGi's launch of the Hi-MO X10 module.

LONGi director steps down to head up R&D centre

May 27, 2025
The director of Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has stepped down to focus on the company research and development (R&D) operations.
Image: Andreas Troll via Pixabay

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

May 27, 2025
Following reports of 'rogue' communication devices in Chinese solar inverters, the solar industry needs to wake up to cybersecurity risk.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

May 27, 2025
China has installed a record of 104.9GW of solar PV between January and April 2025, according to data from the Chinese National Energy Administration. 
Liu Shuqi Tongwei CEO
Premium

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

May 23, 2025
Tongwei's CEO has told an annual shareholder meeting that next year will see a turning point in industry fortunes as obsolete capacity is phased out.
US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

May 21, 2025
The US International Trade Commission has voted unanimously to impose AD/CVD tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia.
Nextracker trackers.

Nextracker’s Chinese supplier Youli Intelligent to list on Beijing Stock Exchange

May 21, 2025
A key Chinese supplier to US tracker manufacturer Nextracker is to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

News

US renewable energy credits face steep cliff edge in ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

News

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

California solar net metering bill AB 942 moves forward

News

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

News

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.