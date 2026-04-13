Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

By Will Norman
April 13, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

IRENA: Incentivise renewables deployment to minimise impacts of global energy shock

News

Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

News

Vikram Solar doubles PV deployments to 10GW

News

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

News

Why DISCOM health holds the key to India’s solar future

Features, Editors' Blog

Ontario awards contracts for 1.3GW of renewable energy, 915MW of solar

News

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

Features, Interviews

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

News

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

News

Levanta Renewables awards EPC contract to China Energy Engineering Group

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NREL's campus facility in Golden, Colorado
The National Laboratory of the Rockies (formerly NREL) has been a major part of renewables R&D. Image: Dennis Schroeder/NREL.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has proposed sweeping cuts to its research laboratories, including the National Laboratory of the Rockies (formerly the National Renewable Energy Laboratory).

The DOE issued its Budget Justification proposal for the financial year (FY) 2027 last week, which included a roughly US$264 million cut to the National Laboratory of the Rockies’ budget, representing a 52% reduction in its overall funding.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

It also proposed cuts to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory of roughly 20%, and similar cuts to the Oak Ridge, Pacific Northwest and Argonne National Laboratories.

As well as cuts to research, the White House’s 2027 budget aims to cut US$15.2 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), often known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), one of the Biden administration’s tools for offering incentives for renewable energy projects and infrastructure.

The budget proposes to expand DOE defence spending, specifically boosting backing for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the body that manages the US nuclear weapons programme. It also proposes to expand the department’s artificial intelligence (AI) programmes through the formation of the Office of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum, which would install seven new supercomputers at National Laboratories.

Fossil fuels saw a bump in support, with a proposed US$1.94 billion to support the coal, oil and gas industries and extend the life of retiring assets.

The budget is yet to be approved by Congress, and its proposals may not come to fruition as Congress has previously resisted some of the president’s budget proposals.

But the proposal runs largely along the same lines as the federal Budget Reconciliation Bill (the “Big, Beautiful Bill”) of 2025, which saw increased focus on fossil fuels and nuclear reserves and a gutting of incentives for renewable energy projects under what the Trump administration has dubbed the Biden era’s “green new scam”. In its budget document, the White House claimed that renewable energy projects “promote radical leftist policies”

The National Laboratory of the Rockies—particularly under its previous name, NREL—has been a major part of the research & development (R&D) of solar PV and other clean energy technologies. In an article reacting to the DOE’s 2027 budget proposal, the DOE Alumni Network—a group of former DOE employees—said: “Cuts of this magnitude would likely lead to significant staffing reductions at labs and a loss of energy-related technical expertise.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
department of energy, finance, lawrence berkeley national laboratory, national laboratory of the rockies, nrel, solar pv, us

Read Next

A RES Group solar project.

IRENA: Incentivise renewables deployment to minimise impacts of global energy shock

April 13, 2026
Policymakers should accelerate renewables deployment to minimise power price disruption from the Middle East conflict, according to IRENA.
Solar panels at Scatec's Obelisk solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

April 13, 2026
Oman-based renewables firm Naqaa Sustainable Energy has been named as the lead developer of a 500MW PV plant in Botswana.
Of the total deployed capacity, around 1.5GW of modules were exported to international markets. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar doubles PV deployments to 10GW

April 13, 2026
Indian solar manufacturer Vikram Solar has surpassed 10GW in cumulative solar module deployments globally.
With more than 43GW of auctioned capacity, across renewables, stalled and financing costs elevated, IEEFA analysts warn that India risks missing its 500GW renewable energy target by 2030 without structural reforms. 
Premium

Why DISCOM health holds the key to India’s solar future

April 13, 2026
As key purchasers of solar power, distribution companies are central to India’s renewable energy goals. But, under severe financial strain, they could also derail those same ambitions.
A Baseload Power solar project in Ontario, Canada.

Ontario awards contracts for 1.3GW of renewable energy, 915MW of solar

April 13, 2026
The Ontario IESO has awarded contracts for 1.3GW of new renewable energy capacity for 14 projects to be deployed in the Canadian province.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

April 10, 2026
Q&A: Sarah Montgomery, founder & CEO of Infyos, gives her take on the rise of co-location and growing tension in Europe's solar market.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

News

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

Features, Interviews

Maine passes balcony solar law, Virginia and Colorado to follow

News

California moves ahead with balcony solar bill

News

India becomes third largest country for solar PV capacity

News

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland