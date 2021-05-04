Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Ecoener shares slide on market debut following trimmed-down IPO

News

Shoals first quarter revenue hits new high thanks to US demand

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

News

Corporate renewable energy sourcing: driving global decarbonisation efforts

Features, Guest Blog

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

Generac’s C&I business returns to growth as net sales rise 70%

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Crimson Solar project is expected to be able to power 87,500 homes on completion. Image: DOI/Tom Brewster.

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that the development of a 700MW capacity solar-plus-storage project on Californian federal land has been approved.

The DOI said on Monday (3 May) that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has given final approval to the Crimson Solar Project, a 350MW solar PV array with a 350MW/1,400MWh energy storage system that will generate power through the Southern California Edison Colorado River Substation.

The project will be owned by renewables company Sonoran West Solar Holdings, a subsidiary of utility-scale developer Recurrent Energy and Canadian Solar. It will be built on 2,500 acres of Federal land in Riverside County, according to an impact statement, and is expected to require an investment of US$500 million. The DOI said in a statement that the Crimson project will have the capacity to power 87,500 homes on completion.

The battery energy storage system (BESS) is expected to have four hours storage and discharge duration.

California has become home to some of the world’s biggest energy storage projects in recent years. At 350MW capacity, the Crimson Solar project’s BESS is larger than the current size of the recently built Moss Landing facility in Monterey County, California. The 300MW/1,200MWh is said to be the largest operational BESS in the world, and is also set to have an additional 100MW / 400MWh capacity added by August.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that using federal lands for collocated utility-scale projects such as the Crimson Solar project will “help to make America a global leader in the clean energy economy.” The project is expected to create 650 construction jobs, as well as 50 operations and maintenance (O&M) roles over its 30-year life, the majority of which will be part-time or temporary.

Public lands have become a new battleground for the US energy transition since President Biden took office and set a target of decarbonising the country’s energy mix by 2035. Haaland issued two secretarial orders last month to “prioritise action on climate change”, and established a Climate Task Force in order to ramp up renewable energy installations on public lands, while at the same time removing Trump-era policies that promoted coal, oil and gas power production on those areas.

Laura Daniel-Davis, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Land, said this week that federal lands offer “a tremendous opportunity to realize the potential of renewable energy.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california solar, department of interior, president biden, solar plus storage, southern california edison, utility-scale solar

Read Next

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

April 30, 2021
Software company Accela is joining forces with the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on a new platform offering faster permitting for residential solar and battery energy storage projects.

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

April 29, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$8.25 billion in loans to support grid transmission improvements as more renewables are added to the country’s power mix.
PV Tech Premium

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

April 27, 2021
The fallout from February’s winter storm in Texas could see new legislation enacted that would shift the cost of ancillary services onto renewable energy projects, potentially derailing solar deployment in a state that is currently on track to surpass California and become the US’ leading PV market. Jules Scully speaks to the market to determine the risk posed to solar as a result.

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

April 19, 2021
The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has established a new Climate Task Force to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy generation across the country and revoked several Trump administration policies promoting fossil fuels on public land.

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

April 9, 2021
A draft proposal put forward by China’s National Development and Reform Commission could see subsidies for new solar projects phased out, starting this year.

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

April 9, 2021
Solar and storage provider Sunworks has acquired installer Solcius in a deal worth US$51.8 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021