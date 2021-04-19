Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy

Latest

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

News

Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

News

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

News

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

News

SEIA unveils social justice platform

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Interior Secretary revoked a string of Trump-era policies that sought to increase the deployment of fossil fuel power plants on public land. Image: Department of Interior.

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has established a new Climate Task Force to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy generation across the country and revoked several Trump administration policies promoting fossil fuels on public land.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has issued two secretarial orders that will “prioritise action on climate change” by focusing on the deployment of renewable energy and protecting both the US’ natural resources and its cultural heritage, DOI said in a statement.

The first order establishes a Climate Task force that is designed to coordinate the DOI’s work to ramp up renewable energy deployment on federal land and “identifying actions to foster investments in energy communities”. It will also offer guidance to stakeholders on how science should be used in determining how those resources are deployed while protecting the natural environment.

It is the latest in a string of policies announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) as the Biden administration ramps up efforts to decarbonise the US’ energy mix by 2035.

Haaland said the Biden administration “must take a whole-of-government approach” to tackle the climate crisis and decarbonise the power grid.

The interior secretary said the DOI has “a unique opportunity to make our communities more resilient to climate change and to help lead the transition to a clean energy economy.”

The second order revokes 12 previous policies issued under former President Donald Trump, including one which promoting coal, oil and gas power plant leasing on federal land, and another which was designed to increase oil drilling in the state of Alaska.

Haaland said the Trump-era orders were “inconsistent” with the DOI’s purpose to conserve land and wildlife and public health, and “tilted the balance of public land and ocean management without regard for climate change, equity or community engagement.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
biden administration, department of energy, department of interior, doi, federal energy regulatory commission, federal policy, president biden, trump administration, us renewables, us solar

Read Next

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

April 16, 2021
The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced a string of initiatives to help develop the country’s power grid, including tightening a transmission incentive policy for utilities and a workshop that will explore how companies can benefit from grid-enhancing technology.

NIPSCO and Capital Dynamics sign build-transfer deal for 200MW solar project

April 15, 2021
Asset manager Capital Dynamics will develop a 200MW solar farm for US utility Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) as it works towards its decarbonisation targets.

US solar and wind acceleration ‘not enough’ to meet Biden’s climate targets

April 9, 2021
The US’ fleet of solar and wind generation capacity is set to almost triple over the next decade, but even this is not enough to meet President Biden’s ambitious decarbonisation targets, according to a recent BloombergNEF report.

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

April 9, 2021
Solar and storage provider Sunworks has acquired installer Solcius in a deal worth US$51.8 million.

Black Hills Energy agrees PPA for 200MW Colorado solar facility

April 8, 2021
Utility group Black Hills Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with solar energy company 174 Power Global for its first large-scale solar power project in Colorado, US.

AES Corporation closes secures US$301 million debt facility for US community solar portfolio

April 7, 2021
Energy technology company AES Corporation has secured a US$301 million debt facility to finance the development of a community solar power project portfolio totalling 215MWdc capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

‘New avenues for trading’ opening up as solar financing shifts gears

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021