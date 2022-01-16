Solar Media
News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

News

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features
The DOJ has now appealed the verdict handed down by Judge Katzmann, paving the way for the exemption for bifacial panels to be removed. Image: Flickr/Matt Wade.

The US Government has appealed against the reinstatement of an exemption from Section 201 tariffs for bifacial modules.

Late last week the Department of Justice (DOJ) lodged a formal appeal against a decision handed down in mid-November last year by Judge Katzmann of the US Court of International Trade. That decision found that the government had overstepped in repealing the exemption, with former US President Donald Trump found in particular to have overstepped his authority when repealing the exemption just weeks before he left office.

However it is considered that the exemption for bifacial panels was essentially issued in error, and the appeal from the DOJ is the start of a legal process towards formally removing the exemption.

The DOJ had until 18 January 2022 in which to appeal the decision, but did so formally on Friday 14 January.

In response to the appeal, John Smirnow, general counsel and VP of market strategy at US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association, described the US Government’s prolonging of the case as a “misstep” that “provides no benefit to the American workers, public or clean energy goals”.

The US solar industry continues to wait for a decision from President Biden on the future of Section 201 tariffs, which are due to expire next month. In December the US International Trade Commission recommended the tariffs be extended for a further four years – with some minor amends – however Biden could still ignore that recommendation.

bifacial panels, department of justice, joe biden, policy, section 201, seia, tariffs, us

