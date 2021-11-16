Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

News

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

News

Q&A: WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica on modernising PV through repowering

Features, Interviews

Ignitis Group spending US$57m to acquire Polish solar developers

News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Sunpro Solar cited by US labor department over workplace safety

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Refunds will be paid to importers to have shelled out for the higher tariffs since last year. Image: Flickr/Matt Wade.

An exemption for bifacial solar panels from Section 201 tariffs in the US has been reinstated after a decision passed down by the US Court of International Trade (CIT).

The judgement, published today, means that as of now bifacial solar modules can be imported to the US free of punitive tariffs under the Trump administration’s Section 201 trade regime.

Furthermore, an increase of the Section 201 tariff rate – enacted by President Trump in October last year, just prior to his election defeat to Joe Biden – from 15% to 18% was rescinded by the CIT. Refunds will be paid to parties to have paid any resultant tariffs.

In its verdict, the court concluded that Trump’s Presidential Proclamation “constituted both a clear microconstruction” of the statute and were deemed to be an action outside of the president’s delegated authority.

The exemption for bifacial modules from the Section 201 tariffs was removed after the then-President Trump laid a Presidential Proclamation in mid-October 2020, calling upon the US Trade Representative to request an investigation by the US International Trade Commission to determine whether or not the tariffs, introduced in 2018, had sufficiently protected the US’ domestic solar manufacturing sector.

It sparked a legal wrangle between the Trump administration and other government officials. The US Court of International Trade was initially expected to rule against the intent of the proclamation and allow the bifacial exemption to continue, while a restraining order was issued against the decision in late October, earning the exemption an effective stay of execution.

However further efforts to keep the exemption in place failed and, once the restraining order lifted in late November, bifacial modules were once again subject to import tariffs.

Today’s development, considered a surprise, has been celebrated by the US solar sector.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said the decision was “clearly the right conclusion”.

“We are committed to building the U.S. solar manufacturing supply chain and we believe there are policies in the Build Back Better Act that will help grow American manufacturing. We look forward to working with the Biden administration and Congress to get these critical policies, including Senator John Ossoff’s Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, over the finish line,” she said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 to understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, PVEL, Eternalsun Spire and QEERI
bifacial, policy, presidential proclamation, regulation, section 201, seia, trump, us solar

Read Next

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

November 16, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has appointed US Department of Energy (DOE) veteran Jeremiah Miller as its new director of storage markets and policy

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

November 15, 2021
US solar manufacturers behind the controversial anti-circumvention petition have said they are “evaluating all options” and could refile petitions in the future.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

November 12, 2021
Module pricing volatility is set to remain until at least Q2 2022, with numerous developers and distributors telling PV Tech Premium that prices are expected to remain as high as US$0.32c/W in the near term at least.

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

November 11, 2021
Lightsource bp has started commercial operations at a 163MW solar project in Texas, with military veterans supporting the plant’s construction through an apprenticeship programme.

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

November 10, 2021
A round-up of the latest new from the US solar market, as FTC Solar toasts a 500MW+ project win in Arizona and a 3.2GW renewables-enabling transmission project in California edges forward.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes