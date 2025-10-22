Subscribe To Premium
US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

By JP Casey
October 22, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

Why LONGi's back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

Apple, Engie ink 88MW agriPV PPA in Italy

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

'A much stronger focus on storage integration'

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

A Dimension Energy rooftop solar project.
Following the latest financing round, Dimension Energy plans to expand its operational portfolio to more than 1GW. Image: Dimension Energy.

Three US developers have announced new financing rounds this month: Recurrent Energy, for Arizona solar and storage projects; Ampliform, for its project pipeline across the PJM region; and Dimension Energy, for a 134MW community solar portfolio.

Recurrent Energy raises US$825 million for Arizona solar and storage projects

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has raised US$825 million in construction financing and tax equity for two projects currently under construction: the 150MW Papago solar project and the 600MWh Desert Bloom standalone energy storage project.

Both projects are located in Maricopa County, Arizona, and are part of a multi-project partnership with local utility, the Arizona Public Service (APS). Recurrent secured constructing financing from Nord/LB, the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), CoBank and Siemens Financial Services, and tax equity from Wells Fargo, and expects to begin commercial operations at both projects in the first half of 2026.

“Desert Bloom Storage and Papago Solar will help provide the community with reliable, carbon-free energy while enhancing the resiliency of the grid,” said MUFG managing director of project finance Fred Zelaya. “We look forward to continuing to support Recurrent Energy’s ambitious growth in the renewable energy sector.”

Read more about this deal on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

Ampliform raises US$165 million from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Pennsylvania-based solar developer Ampliform has raised US$165 million in loan financing with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for its project pipeline across the US.

CIP delivered the financing through its Green Credit Fund I, which has now raised around US$1.1 billion in private debt to support energy projects around the world. While Ampliform did not specify which of its projects would benefit from the additional financing, the company has 800MW of capacity in its “near-term” pipeline in the PJM Interconnection regional transmission organisation (RTO), which covers a number of eastern and Atlantic coast states including Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The company has a total development pipeline of 5GW across solar and storage assets, and plans to double this development pipeline in the coming years. Its other investors include the Jones Family Office, Barings and the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“This financing marks a pivotal moment for the company,” said Carl Jackson, founder and CEO of Ampliform. “Securing this capital provides us with additional resources to significantly accelerate our growth.”

Dimension Energy to push operational capacity above 1GW

Earlier this month, community solar developer Dimension Energy completed its largest financing round, securing US$412 million to support a 134MW portfolio of community solar projects across six eastern states.

The financing was provided by MUFG, First Citizens, ING, the National Bank of Canada, Cadence and Siemens—with Advantage Capital providing US$176 million in tax equity—and will be used to support projects across Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Since its founding in 2018, the company has installed more than 900MW of community solar capacity, so the latest investment will push its operational portfolio above 1GW. The company expects to invest US$4 billion over the next five years, and expand its total development pipeline to 3.5GW.

Sustained investment from the private sector will be vital to the long-term health of the US community solar sector, with a report from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) finding that community solar additions have declined in the first six months of the second Trump term, and that this slowdown is expected to continue.

americas, Ampliform, community solar, dimension energy, finance, projects, recurrent energy, storage, us

The Ridgely solar project in Tennessee.

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

October 22, 2025
Leeward Renewable Energy has started commercial operations at its 177MW Ridgely solar project in the US state of Tennessee.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

October 22, 2025
US thin-film manufacturer First has revealed another transfer of its 45X manufacturing tax credits in a deal worth around US$750 million.
Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

October 22, 2025
Abigail Ross Hopper, the president and CEO of US trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), has decided to step down from her roles at the end of January 2026.
The Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025 event.

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

October 22, 2025
Ingeteam’s Mauro Rivola discusses the rapidly growing appetite for co-located solar and storage in Southern Europe.
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

October 21, 2025
Cypress Creek Renewables has achieved financial close on its 75MW Sundance solar-plus-storage project in Elbert County, Colorado.
Damaged solar panels.
Premium

Mind the gap

October 20, 2025
New data suggests the traditional assumptions behind hail stow modelling may be underestimating the likelihood of damage to a PV system.

