Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US generates most power from solar among G7 countries

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

US generates most power from solar among G7 countries

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Doral to commission 400MW Mammoth North project in Indiana this summer

News

Queensland launches A$5 Billion ‘CopperString’ to boost renewable energy capacity

News

South Australia signs Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement set to bolster solar

News

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Spain passes regulation for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

News

Victoria allocates US$2.7 million for rooftop solar rebate scheme

News

Aggreko acquires C&I company Infiniti Energy, SolarBank adds Ontario PV portfolio

News

Belectric to build 135MWp solar PV project in Denmark

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Cypress Creek Renewables reaches commercial operation on a 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas
Solar accounts for about 5% of the US’ total power consumption. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

The US generated 236.12TWh of power from solar sources last year, the highest among G7 countries, while in Germany over 12% of power was produced by solar, the highest percentage among all G7 countries, according to a study conducted by Independent Advisors Solar Panels, analysts from UK newspaper The Independent.

As of 2023, solar generated 236.12TWh of power in the US, increasing from 205.08TWh in 2022. Japan came second as solar generated 109.36TWh of power last year, up from 102.4TWh year-on-year, followed by Germany (61.56TWh in 2023 and 60.79TWh in 2022), Italy (31.01TWh in 2023 and 28.12TWh in 2022) and France (23.26TWh in 2023 and 19.64TWh in 2022).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The UK was the only country in the G7 to experience a decrease in solar generation, dropping from 13.92TWh in 2022 to 13.51TWh in 2023.

In Canada, solar generated 7.48TWh of power in 2023, up from 6.01TWh in 2022, the most significant increase among all G7 countries.

In terms of electricity consumption in 2022, solar accounted for over 12.41% in Germany, followed by Japan (10.91%) and Italy (9.44%). Although solar generated 205.08TWh of power in the US in 2022, solar only accounted for 5.02% of the country’s domestic electricity consumption.

Recently, PV Tech covered the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Short-term Energy Outlook, which expects solar to be the driving force behind a slight growth in the US’ total electricity generation capacity. The report’s authors expect US power generation capacity to grow by 3% in 2024, equal to 114 billion kWh, and a further 1%, equal to 33 billion kWh, in 2025.

The report also notes that the US is expected to add 37GW of new solar capacity this year, and that, by 2025, the country’s total solar generation will increase by a further 25%, equal to 58 billion kWh.

Solar accounted for less than 5% of domestic power consumption in the remaining G7 countries. In the UK, solar’s share was only 4.97%, ahead of France (4.62%) and Canada (1.04%).

“If solar storage technology, such as solar batteries, continues to improve and becomes more readily available, we could potentially see solar generation increase and begin to catch up with other electricity sources throughout G7 countries,” said Katharine Allison, an analyst at The Independent.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
canada, europe, france, germany, italy, japan, pv power plants, solar pv, The UK, us, usa

Read Next

doral renewables

Doral to commission 400MW Mammoth North project in Indiana this summer

July 10, 2024
Doral Renewables plans to begin commercial operations at its 400MW Mammoth North solar project in the US state of Indiana this summer.
Image: Epic Energy.

South Australia signs Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement set to bolster solar

July 10, 2024
South Australia signs a Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement, to build infrastructure for the region to be powered by 100% green energy.
Image: Toledo Solar.

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

July 9, 2024
US solar manufacturer Toledo Solar has gone out of business. In a statement, the company said it “will be ending all research and development efforts and winding down operations effective immediately.”
An Aggreko solar project in Eritrea. Communicating respect for agricultural community land is key to stakeholder engagement. Credit Aggreko

Aggreko acquires C&I company Infiniti Energy, SolarBank adds Ontario PV portfolio

July 9, 2024
Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions, a division of power generation equipment supplier Aggreko, has acquired US-based commercial and industrial solar company Infiniti Energy from private equity firm Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners.
Image: Belectric

Belectric to build 135MWp solar PV project in Denmark

July 9, 2024
German engineering firm Belectric has secured a contract to build a 135MWp solar PV project in Denmark, expected to be operational in 2025.
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

China to raise minimum capital ratio to 30% for solar manufacturing

July 9, 2024
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has issued a draft rule raising the minimum capital ratio for solar PV manufacturing projects to 30%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

News

China to raise minimum capital ratio to 30% for solar manufacturing

News

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Features, Guest Blog

Western Australia pioneers solar-hydrogen microgrid in national first

News

Larsen & Toubro to build 3.5GW solar PV projects in Middle East

News

Upcoming Events

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024