Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

News

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

News

Inflation Reduction Act dominates conversations at RE+ tradeshow

News

Enphase products in Europe in high demand as energy crisis drives desire for self-consumption

News

Spanish developer Solarpack acquires peer Solaer

News

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

News

Silicon Ranch partners with Solarcycle to recycle used PV modules

News

KKR leads US$450 million investment in Indian IPP Hero Future Energies

News

Matrix Renewables acquires 4.6GW US solar development portfolio

News

IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A production plant from US thin-film manufacturer First Solar. Image: First Solar.

An independent agency of the US government has issued a request for information (RFI) to learn more about the availability of domestically manufactured solar PV panels and components.

The General Services Administration (GSA), which serves as the government’s purchasing authority, seeks to better understand how it can encourage domestic manufacturing of PV panels through federal procurement as part of a policy to support both decarbonising the US grid and securing a domestic clean energy supply chain.

The GSA is encouraging PV players to provide input on the state of the marketplace.

Information received through the RFI will help the GSA develop a procurement strategy, which could include a standard for use in future solicitations where the use of PV panels and components are required.

“Today’s action seeking input from industry is a prime example of how we’re harnessing federal buying power to catalyse clean energy innovation and spur domestic manufacturing,” said Robin Carnahan, administrator at the GSA.

Responses to the RFI can be submitted here and are due by 18 November 2022.

As part of measures unveiled earlier this year, President Joe Biden directed the development of master supply agreements for domestically manufactured solar systems to increase the speed with which domestic clean electricity providers can sell their products to the US government.

He also called for ‘Super Preferences’ to apply domestic content standards for federal procurement of solar systems, including domestically manufactured PV components.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
biden administration, domestic manufacturing, General Services Administration, procurement, rfi, us solar

Read Next

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

September 21, 2022
SEG Solar plans to set up a solar module manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas with an annual capacity of more than 2GW.

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

September 20, 2022
US thin-film module manufacturer Toledo Solar is planning to expand production in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Silicon Ranch partners with Solarcycle to recycle used PV modules

September 20, 2022
Solar modules used in PV plants from independent power producer Silicon Ranch will be recycled by Solarcycle as part of a new partnership between the US companies.

Matrix Renewables acquires 4.6GW US solar development portfolio

September 20, 2022
Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has secured a 4.6GW utility-scale solar PV portfolio from developer SolarStone Partners.

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

September 19, 2022
Renewables developer Prospect14 has partnered with a group of investors to launch a joint venture that will develop, build and operate utility-scale PV and solar-plus-storage projects in the US.
PV Tech Premium

The rise of solar-plus

September 19, 2022
The proliferation of solar requires PV projects to adapt to their grid surroundings, which increasingly entails connecting alongside adjacent technologies, be it energy storage, other renewables or green hydrogen. Amid the growing threat of curtailment, Jules Scully looks at the rise of the ‘solar-plus’ market and the financial models underpinning it.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

Spanish developer Solarpack acquires peer Solaer

News

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar aims for 2.8GW of production capacity

News

PV Price Watch: Shipping costs in ‘free fall’ as supply outstrips demand

News

Silicon Ranch partners with Solarcycle to recycle used PV modules

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022