Heliene opens 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota

Across all the US manufacturing lines, Heliene produces bifacial, high-efficiency crystalline PV modules, using the highest possible percentage of domestic content. In order to achieve this, Heliene secured several partnerships, including one with Suniva and Corning earlier this year. All three manufacturers have partnered to build modules with a domestic production of polysilicon, wafers, and cells and modules made in the US.

Other moves to secure domestic content include supply agreements with PV steel frame producer Origami Solar and PV recycling firm Solarcycle. Since April 2025, buyers of Heliene’s 144 and 156 half-cut bifacial modules are able to use Origami’s US-made steel frames on top of the existing aluminium frame options; while Solarcycle will provide Heliene with 4GW of recycled solar glass over the next five years.

Moreover, the solar manufacturer has secured US$2.3 million in funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), with specific funding from the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF), Minnesota Job Creation Fund (JCF) and the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership (MJSP) to support the creation of more than 220 jobs at the Rogers module assembly plant.

Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, said: “By nearly doubling our manufacturing capacity at our new Rogers, Minnesota facility, we can continue to provide best-in-class fully domestic content products and service to our customers, while we deliver on our broader goal of onshoring U.S. solar supply chains, by incorporating domestically-produced, cells, frames, polymers and other critical components.”

The new module manufacturing line in Minnesota comes nearly two years after the company unveiled plans to build nearly 1GW of module assembly and 1.5GW of solar cell production capacity in the US. To support its plans to develop solar cell and module capacity in the US, the company secured north of US$50 million in tax credit transfer sales, last September.

