Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US infrastructure bill at an impasse but hopes persist deadlock is short-lived

News

Renewable energy could provide 33-50% of US electricity by 2030, but unlikely to hit Biden 80% target

News

LONGi´s Hi-MO N module: A new breakthrough with n-type to lead evolution of efficiency and energy yield

Product Reviews

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

News

Duke Energy to develop four solar projects totalling 300MW in Florida

News

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

News

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

News

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

News

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News

Solar’s ‘unstoppable growth’ puts sector on track for terawatt scale in 2022 – SPE

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer failed in a bid to have a swift vote on the infrastructure bill. Image: Senate Democrats.

US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has failed in a bid to fast-track the US’ US$1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill through the Senate.

But there remains hope that further progress could be made as early as next Monday, when some Republican senators believe the bill will be fit to proceed.

Late last month President Biden confirmed that he had reached a bipartisan deal with senators from both sides of the aisle on a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure package which included, among swathes of investment earmarked for road building and other transport improvement programmes, up to US$73 billion in renewable infrastructure investment.

A new grid authority is to be established, while funding will facilitate thousands of miles of new power transmission lines and other infrastructure to accommodate greater quantities of renewables power in the US.

Last month the White House said the plan amounted to the “single largest investment in clean energy transmission in American history”.

But the deal’s progress has been stymied amid rumours of stalling tactics from Republican officials and threats to filibuster the process. While the plan has indeed attracted bipartisan backing, to progress through the US Senate any vote on the bill would still require 60 votes. Republicans have publicly suggested that finer details of the plan are still to be agreed, with the US Senate set to break for its summer recess on 9 August.

In a bid to break the deadlock, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer intended to open the debate and moved a vote of cloture which, if successful, would have ended the possibility of senators filibustering the bill by limiting debate to 30 hours. The move was unsuccessful, with just 49 senators voting in favour. Schumer eventually voted against his own motion, essentially defeating it, allowing him to bring the measure back to the Senate at a later date.

The bipartisan infrastructure group issued a statement following the vote insisting it considered the bill to be close to warranting agreement, with some senators suggesting final text could be approved by Monday (26 June 2021).

While some suspicion remains that Republican senators could simply be stalling the bill until the summer recess, President Joe Biden issued his confidence that lawmakers would strike an agreement during a Town Hall Debate with CNN journalist Don Lemon yesterday evening.

“You had up to 20 Republicans sign a letter saying, ‘We think we need this deal. We think we need this deal.’ I come from a tradition in the Senate: You shake your hand. That’s it. You keep your word… Here’s what I think: What happens is, the vote on Monday is a motion to be able to proceed to this issue. Then they’re going to debate the issue of the… individual elements of this plan,” Biden said.

While this bill includes measures which will support solar PV installations by enabling grid investments, specific solar supports such as the investment tax credit extension are absent, with these almost certainly set to be introduced via a budget reconciliation act later in the year.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by ROTH Capital earlier this week, former head of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Rhone Resch said the ITC extension was likely to be introduced at the 30% level, with the addition of a tax credit for standalone storage also introduced. However Resch also said that due to limitations of the budget reconciliation process, which forbids measures from impacting on the country’s deficit for longer than ten years, a 10-year ITC extension was now less likely, while direct-pay options could also be capped at 85% of total value.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
biden, chuck schumer, grids, infrastructure bill, investment, itc, policy, renewables, us, us senate

Read Next

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

July 19, 2021
Investors are turning away from fossil fuels and shifting into renewables because of falling costs and climate targets, with US banks lagging behind their European and Asian counterparts
PV Tech Premium

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

July 19, 2021
Stephan Schindele, head of product management Agri-PV at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects, explores the mutual benefits of ‘Agri-PV’ to both solar farm operators and farmers alike, and reveals what is needed to take the sub-sector forward.

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

July 16, 2021
The July 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, as we delve into everything you need to know about recent polysilicon trade sanctions in the US.
PV Tech Premium

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

July 15, 2021
Earlier this week the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) published its 2021 Annual Technology Baseline (ATB) document, detailing the continued reduction in the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) of the country’s core generators. Liam Stoker takes a look at the data and discusses just how cheap solar, and solar-storage, could become.

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

July 15, 2021
The US Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee has voted in favour of advancing a bipartisan energy infrastructure bill that would see US$100 billion of investment in renewable energy systems

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

July 15, 2021
Legislation that would ban the import of all products from China’s Xinjiang region into the US has taken a critical step forward, passing the US Senate.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News

US ROUND-UP: Signal Energy, Nextracker selected for 728MW US portfolio, Longroad Energy seals financing for 200MWdc

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

Solar’s ‘unstoppable growth’ puts sector on track for terawatt scale in 2022 – SPE

News

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021