Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

News

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

News

Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

News

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

News

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

News

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

News

New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

News

Brazil publishes new net metering laws for distributed generation

News

New Adani green energy subsidiary to manufacture solar modules

News

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
PosiGen workers deployed solar installations for Louisiana communities hit by Hurricane Ida last year. Image: PosiGen.

PosiGen, a US provider of residential solar and efficiency solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, has secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing.

The New Orleans-headquartered company said it is now “positioned to rapidly scale” as it looks to accelerate its efforts to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower cost utility bills and the environmental benefits of clean energy through residential solar, energy storage and energy efficiency upgrades.

Having secured US$60 million in a Series D funding round last year, PosiGen said the latest growth capital will fuel its development across new states and support investments in the company’s technology infrastructure.

Alternative asset manager Magnetar Capital – which acquired property group Lendlease’s renewable energy business in 2020, renaming it Vesper Energy –  was the lead investor in the latest round, while existing PosiGen investors, including Emerson Collective, Irradiant Partners, Activate Capital, The Builders Fund, SJF Ventures and The Kresge Foundation, also participated in the raise.

PosiGen has to date served more than 19,000 customers, around half of them in communities of colour.

“As a company, we believe that serving LMI customers who will benefit the most from our solar plus energy efficiency offerings creates a virtuous cycle of value – making a difference in the lives and communities of the families we serve, while at the same time driving customer engagement and portfolio performance,” said PosiGen CEO Tom Neyhart.

PosiGen was part of an initiative last year that deployed more than a dozen solar installations at fire stations, churches and community centres in Louisiana that were left without power following Hurricane Ida.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
finance, investment, magnetar capital, PosiGen Solar, residential solar, residential storage, rooftop solar, us residential solar, us solar

Read Next

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

January 11, 2022
European solar investor NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has sold a 150MW portfolio of Italian solar assets to Rome-headquartered investment group Tages.

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

January 11, 2022
California governor Gavin Newsom said there is “more work to be done” on the state’s net metering laws and that “changes need to be made” to proposals that have been proven highly contentious in the state.

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

January 11, 2022
Solar power will account for nearly half of utility-scale capacity additions in the US this year, according to new figures from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

January 10, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Energy Global Plc’s wholly owned subsidiary India Clean Energy Holdings has raised US$400 million through a green bond sale that will be used to support the company’s growth strategy and “refinance existing high-cost debt”.

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

January 10, 2022
Alternative asset manager Blackstone will invest around US$3 billion in Invenergy Renewables to help drive an accelerated build-out of the solar and wind developer’s clean energy platform.
PV Tech Premium

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

January 7, 2022
Prior to 2019, there was an ample number of insurers willing to provide renewable energy insurance, leading to plentiful, affordable cover being available for solar power project finance transactions. However, with increased claims and risks, price rises and lower availability of cover is impacting the sector. Duncan Gordon, head of Renewable Energy at specialist energy insurance brokerage and risk management firm Gallagher, provides an overview of how solar power project owners can navigate a challenging insurance market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

News

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

News

New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021