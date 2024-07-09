Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Spain passes regulation for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

News

Victoria allocates US$2.7 million for rooftop solar rebate scheme

News

Aggreko acquires C&I company Infiniti Energy, SolarBank adds Ontario PV portfolio

News

Belectric to build 135MWp solar PV project in Denmark

News

China to raise minimum capital ratio to 30% for solar manufacturing

News

Larsen & Toubro to build 3.5GW solar PV projects in Middle East

News

Implementing agriPV regulation in Greece to boost projects and retain workers

News

Western Australia pioneers solar-hydrogen microgrid in national first

News

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company said it “will be ending all research and development efforts and winding down operations effective immediately”. Image: Toledo Solar.

US solar manufacturer Toledo Solar has gone out of business.

In a statement, the company said it “will be ending all research and development efforts and winding down operations effective immediately.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Tom Pratt, hired in 2023 as interim president, treasurer, and secretary of Toledo Solar said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to license certain technology needed to manufacture the Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) panels we were developing for the residential, commercial and industrial markets we were targeting.

“Once it was determined that we did not have access to the appropriate technology, we pivoted to a different business model, but the hurdles to success were determined to be too high. Ultimately, the Toledo Solar Board determined that there was no viable path to continue the business and they have voted to cease operations.”

Pratt will stay on in his role to oversee the decommissioning of Toledo’s facility in Ohio.

Toledo Solar made headlines in March last year when CdTe thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar brought a lawsuit accusing the company of “deceptively” reselling old First Solar modules as its own product. The modules in question were discovered at the governor of Ohio’s mansion in 2022, when First Solar employees were removing old modules to be replaced by new ones. The packaging of these modules claimed they were manufactured by Toledo Solar in the US.

Based on their serial numbers, shown below, it emerged that the new modules were, in fact, manufactured by First Solar at its Malaysia plant in 2018 and then sold to a solar developer in Ohio.

The revelation had tax implications for the modules, as the US has bonuses for domestically-produced products under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Falsely claiming that a solar module is made in the US could affect buyers who think they are benefitting from a product eligible for tax breaks.

Serial numbers pictured on the modules. Image: First Solar.

In September 2023, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum. At the same time, Toledo Solar announced a change of direction to focus on producing hardened panels “for geographies with the most significant heat and humidity and harsh weather environments such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and hail”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
cdte, pv modules, thin film, Toledo Solar, us

Read Next

An Aggreko solar project in Eritrea. Communicating respect for agricultural community land is key to stakeholder engagement. Credit Aggreko

Aggreko acquires C&I company Infiniti Energy, SolarBank adds Ontario PV portfolio

July 9, 2024
Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions, a division of power generation equipment supplier Aggreko, has acquired US-based commercial and industrial solar company Infiniti Energy from private equity firm Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners.
An aerial shot of the DeGrussa project in Western Australia. Image: juwi.

Western Australia pioneers solar-hydrogen microgrid in national first

July 9, 2024
The Western Australian government has released the results of a first-of-its-kind project, combining hydrogen and solar to create a microgrid.
rec group

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

July 8, 2024
The world will add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033, alongside 1.6TW of new wind capacity, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Enphase manufacturers products at sites in three states in the US: South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin: Enphase

Enphase Energy begins shipments of IQ8 microinverters made in Texas

July 8, 2024
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has started commercial shipments of its IQ8 microinverter made in a facility in Arlington, Texas.
Image: PV Tech
Sponsored

‘Go big for bigger market’: Tongwei accelerates European module distribution and shipments

July 8, 2024
The company talks to PV Tech about challenges and opportunities in the solar PV market in Europe, as well as its manufacturing capacity.
sungrow
Premium

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

July 8, 2024
As a fast-growing segment of the industry, floating solar is also a novel technology that comes with a variety of new operational risks.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

News

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Features, Guest Blog

R.Power secures US$58 million for 72MW Polish PV portfolio

News

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024