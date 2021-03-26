US residential installer Vision adding 1,000 jobs as growth rates expected to top 168%

The company has opened its second major facility in Blackwood, New Jersey said to become the company’s national headquarters as well as for its sales and training divisions.

US residential installer Vision Solar plans to add around 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 on the back of projected business growth of 168% per annum.

The East Coast-headquartered installer claimed to have exceeded US$100 million in revenue in 2020. The company expects revenue to grow to US$150 million in 2021 as plans to add more than 600 jobs to its existing workforce, primarily in its core New Jersey centre, added to the company’s run-rate.

To put that in perspective, publicly listed US residential installer, Sunnova, the smallest (by revenue) of the major listed companies (which also includes Sunrun, SunPower and Tesla) focused on the US residential market, had 2020 revenue of US$161 million, an increase of 22% on the prior year.

Vision Solar operates across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida, with further offices to open in Connecticut, Arizona and Texas, as well as two additional locations in Florida, in 2021, before the business expands to Puerto Rico in 2022.

