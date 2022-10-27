Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead

By Will Norman
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Off-Grid, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead

News

IEA: New policies in major markets would increase clean energy investments by 50%, to US$2 trillion by 2030

News

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

News

Goldbeck Solar breaks ground on 47MW Alberta site as it eyes greater regional growth

News

Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement

News

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

News

Daqo New Energy signs polysilicon supply agreement worth up to US$18 billion

News

rPlus Energies nets 400MW/200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Utah

News

ib vogt connects 116MW solar project to Malaysian grid

News

TotalEnergies signs 200MW solar PPA with Saint-Gobain in US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The loan segment of the US residential solar market is set to grow 37% year-on-year in 2022, which will push its record market share levels to 68%. Image: Solaria Corporation via Twitter.

The US residential solar market saw its fifth consecutive record for both customer additions and quarterly installations in Q2 of this year as high energy prices and inflationary pressures caused demand to spike.

Within this, the residential loan market continued to dominate but longer-term the market can expect some changes following the passage of the US’ US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The loan segment of the US residential solar market is set to grow 37% year-on-year in 2022, which will push its record market share levels to 68%, according to a recent analysis from Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac).

Volatile retail rates and rising utility bills have made loans in particular more attractive to consumers, and in the immediate future they are set to continue as the driving force within the residential market, WoodMac said

However, looking further forward, the proposed introduction of California’s long-awaited net energy metering (NEM) 3.0 programme in 2023 will impact the market as a whole, given California dominance in that space. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has been uncertain over the programme, their initial proposal having been met with significant backlash from consumers, trade bodies and politicians.

The proposal would introduce higher monthly – as opposed to annual – charges to customers and significantly lessen monthly savings. This would lead to a 6% contraction in the loan segment and 3% in the third-party ownership (TPO) segment of the market.

Though it also grew by 28% year-over-year in 2022, the TPO segment of the market was vastly outstripped by the loans segment. But, in addition to the loan market contractions from NEM 3.0, TPO will have a pricing advantage in the 2023 Californian market due to the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) contained with the IRA.

The ITC makes tax credits available for the production of renewable energy projects, which will reduce the price of third-party installations. As such, the TPO segment is forecasted to begin increasing its share in 2023, with the more significant shift occurring in 2024-26 when providers have learned how to best harness the adders, which are current subject to much uncertainty

As a whole, the residential market is continuing to consolidate under the big players. GoodLeap grew its volumes in H1 2022 by 65%, retaining its position as the top loan provider, whilst Sunrun – a TPO provider – grew its volumes 12% and commanded 61% of the TPO market share in H1 2022.

Both segments have reported price rises this year as interest rates rise and inflation continues. Many loan providers are ceasing to offer zero and low APR products and are increasing dealer fees. Higher retail rates have allowed loan customers to continue making monthly savings. However, over time, and coupled with forecasted growth in the TPO segment, the challenges to the customer-ownership portion of the market are set to mount.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, loans, market, NEM 3.0, residential solar, third-party ownership, us, woodmackenzie

Read Next

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

October 27, 2022
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement

October 27, 2022
Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has bagged more than 2GW of First Solar’s Series 7 thin film PV modules as it continues its supply arrangement with the US manufacturer.

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

October 26, 2022
Spanish renewables platform Matrix Renewables has closed financing for construction of its California-based Gaskell 2 and 3 solar-plus-storage projects, which are already in an advanced construction phase.

TotalEnergies signs 200MW solar PPA with Saint-Gobain in US

October 26, 2022
US subsidiary of materials and construction company Saint-Gobain has signed a 10-year, 200MW solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy major TotalEnergies.

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

October 25, 2022
The world installed around 174GW of solar PV in 2021, a 20% jump on the previous year, and is expected to deploy 260GW this year, barring any major disruptions to international trade.

White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments

October 25, 2022
The White House has praised Lightsource bp for “driving demand for made-in-America solar” via building 2GW of clean energy, representing more than US$2.1 billion of investments across the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025

News

Matrix Renewables secures construction financing for 143MW/80MWh US hybrid project

News

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Daqo New Energy signs polysilicon supply agreement worth up to US$18 billion

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022