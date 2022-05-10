Subscribe
CPUC admits defeat on NEM 3.0, seeks feedback on new proposals

By Sean Rai-Roche
Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

Ukraine conflict dents Scatec’s opening quarter earnings

Lightsource bp sets up in France, targeting 1GW solar pipeline by 2026

Granholm ‘deeply concerned’ solar tariff probe could derail US clean energy plans

Cypress Creek closes US$125m debt facility to fund solar, storage pipeline

Sungrow signs 2GW distribution deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice

Azure Power appoints new CEO following April resignations

LONGi plots solar wafer, cell and module capacity leap as Q1 revenue jumps 17%

Tata Power Solar bags ‘India’s largest single EPC order’ of 1GW for US$715m

The previously proposed net metering laws would have significantly reduced the benefits of installing rooftop PV for solar customers in California. Image: CSIRO.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has admitted defeat regarding its contentious proposed changes to the state’s net metering laws and has asked for feedback on how a better designed system could work as it seeks to reboot the process.

Dubbed NEM 3.0, the proposed changes would have slashed solar export credits by about 80% and added a US$57 per month fixed charge for the average residential system, partially offset by a US$15 per month credit for ten years. Wood Mackenzie said it would have cut the state’s solar sector in half.

The CPUC decided to indefinitely delay its decision on the changes in February following significant backlash from consumer groups, trade bodies and Californian politicians, who called for a “dramatically revised policy”.

Now, the CPUC wants feedback regarding what the new system should look like. Administrative-law judge Kelly Hymes reopened the record in a ruling on Monday (9 May) to garner insights on three separate areas, with opening comments given a one month deadline of 10 June (24 June for reply comments).  

It is looking for feedback on a “glide path”, which relates to “proposals to transition customers from the existing net energy metering tariff to a successor tariff”. Feedback is being sought on the advantages of using a fixed dollar per Watt Market Transition Credit (MTC) versus an hourly, averaged Avoided Cost Calculator (ACC), among other things.

The regulator also asked for feedback on ‘Non-Bypassable Charges’, which are fixed fees designed to compensate utilities for maintaining the state’s grid system, which was one of the key drivers for the previous NEM 3.0 system as utilities complained it was too favourable to solar customers at the expense of the rest of the population.  

The third area the CPUC is seeking input on is community distributed energy resources (DERs). The CPUC currently offers a community solar program for low-income customers living in disadvantaged communities through the Community Solar Green Tariff (CSGT) programme, which it is now reassessing as part of the new proposals.

It said a number of Californian utilities were submitting ‘Applications for Review’ of the CSGT program by 31 May, which may include “proposals to expand the capacity, the locational eligibility requirement and customer eligibility criteria, and technology eligibility for this programme”.

The ruling and a full list of questions set by the CPUC can be accessed here.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
california, California Public Utilities Commission, community solar, cpuc, ders, NEM 3.0, net metering, us

Read Next

Sunrun adds 30,000 customers, 213MW of solar in Q1 2022 as it looks to protect itself against US headwinds

May 5, 2022
A breakdown of leading US solar installer Sunrun's financial results for Q1 2022 when it added 29,463 customers, with management now expecting installed solar capacity to be 25% or greater for the full year 2022.

SEIA establishes non-profit for solar and storage innovation, initial focus on land use concerns

May 4, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched a non-profit to facilitate the energy transition through clean energy research and analysis.
PV Tech Premium

How to increase community support for solar PV

May 4, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with developer BlueWave and its spin off Perch Energy about how solar projects can gain greater community acceptance.

Sunnova launches tracker tariff for rooftop solar to offer discounts on utility power rates

May 4, 2022
US residential solar installer Sunnova is to launch an energy plan aimed at providing new customers with discounts on utility power prices.

First Solar records Q1 loss of US$43m as sales collapse, ‘challenging’ 2022 guidance unchanged

May 2, 2022
US thin-film manufacturer First Solar recorded a US$43.3 million loss in its Q1 2022 mostly caused by a drop in sales, with the company expecting a “challenging 2022 from an earning standpoint” given ongoing supply chain constraints.

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   

